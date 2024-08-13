Maximum utility is ensured thanks to a generous 14m³ loading bay, a maximum gross vehicle weight of up to 4.25 tonnes and trailer loads of up to two tonnes. All new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter models come fitted as standard with the latest MBUX infotainment system that was once the exclusive preserve of the firm's passenger cars.
Mercedes-Benz eSprinter touches down in Mzansi
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Tuesday its new eSprinter is now on sale in South Africa.
A zero-emissions panel van designed to meet the cargo-carrying needs of small to medium businesses, it is available in two derivatives. The standard wheelbase model is fitted with a 100kW/400Nm motor juiced by an 81kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
Though the more capacious long wheelbase model uses the same powertrain, customers can specify it with a more potent 150kW/400Nm motor powered by a 113kWh battery pack.
For maximum versatility the eSprinter is capable of charging with alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC). The on-board charger, which converts the current in the vehicle when charging with alternating current, for example at a wallbox, has a maximum output of 11kW. The vehicle can also be charged with up to 115kW at fast-charging stations.
With the eSprinter plugged into the latter, the smaller battery will charge from 10% to 80% in about 28 minutes, with the bigger 113kWh battery pack taking about 42 minutes. On a full charge, this flagship battery offers a claimed maximum driving range of up to 400km on the WLTP cycle. This increases to a 500km on the WLTP city cycle.
Maximum utility is ensured thanks to a generous 14m³ loading bay, a maximum gross vehicle weight of up to 4.25 tonnes and trailer loads of up to two tonnes. All new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter models come fitted as standard with the latest MBUX infotainment system that was once the exclusive preserve of the firm's passenger cars.
Customers can also look forward to numerous safety assistance systems, many of which are included in standard equipment: active brake assist, crosswind assist, adaptive brake lights and intelligent speed assist with cruise control. A number of optional extras are available such as a reverse camera, LED headlamps and active lane keeping assist.
Now available at Mercedes-Benz dealers, pricing for the new eSprinter range is:
Pricing includes a two-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan. The battery pack is covered by an eight-year/160,000km warranty.
