Naran hyper-coupe prototype to make UK debut at London Salon Privé

UK-based carmaker Naran will present its new four-seater hyper-coupe at the Salon Privé event at Blenheim Palace from August 28-31. This follows the model's initial unveiling in Andermatt, Switzerland, in June.

Announced in 2021, the sportster was built in Germany with final assembly taking place in Coventry, UK. The vehicle was designed by Naran’s founder, Ameerh Naran, to merge high-performance capabilities with luxury design. Production is limited to 39 units, each offering extensive options for personalisation, including the ability to name the vehicle.

Powered by a 5.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the vehicle delivers up to 745kW and what the company refers to as a “competitive” 0-100 km/h sprint time. Buyers can also tick the box on an optional aerodynamic package, designed to enhance downforce at high speed and offer a driving experience similar to that of track-bred GT3 race cars.

The design, featuring composite panels and clamshell doors, was crafted by stylist Jowyn Wong who previously pencilled rarefied exotics such as the Apollo IE and De Tomaso P72. The interior incorporates materials like CNC-milled aluminium and customisable textiles. The prototype showcases a ruby-themed exterior and interior with gold accents.

Naran is now accepting deposits of £300,000 (R6.96m) to reserve a production slot.