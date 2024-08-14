New GWM P500 double-cab range local pricing and specs revealed

The mid-tier P500 Super Luxury model ups the ante with an electric sliding rear window, roof liner in faux suede, electro-chromatic rear view mirror, electrically adjustable front seats with heating/ventilation/massage functionality, Nappa leather upholstery, wireless charging, panoramic glass sunroof, 220V power socket and 14.6-inch infotainment system.
Image: Supplied
The new GWM P500 double-cab range has arrived in South Africa with bold styling, generous specification and the option of an advanced fuel-saving hybrid powertrain.
Measuring 5,400mm long and 1,991mm wide, the Chinese carmaker's flagship bakkie rides high on visual presence with an assertive front end defined by a sizeable chrome radiator grille beset with a large P-Series logo. This standout feature is flanked by a set of square LED headlamps and fog lights. 18-inch alloy wheels are bolted to all P500 models (Luxury, Super Luxury, Ultra Luxury), as are body coloured side mirrors. In Super and Ultra Luxury variants the latter feature electronic adjustment and an integrated turn signal indicator
While the bakkie's adventure credentials are boosted by the fitment of roof rails and side steps, Super Luxury and range-topping Ultra Luxury models receive an innovative easy lift tailgate which is home to a conventional drop down opening or 60:40 split barn door style opening for more convenient loading. This is flanked by smoked LED taillight clusters.
Inside the “Knight Black” cabin you will find luxurious woodgrain-style trim panels and a newly designed three-spoke leather multifunction steering wheel. The latter is attached to an electronically adjustable column with four-way adjustment for rake and reach.
A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible) is standard on the base Luxury model as is a fully digital instrument cluster. The specification list also includes a 360º panoramic view monitor, six-speaker sound system, rear cabin light, independent rear split folding seats, front/rear parking sensors, eco-leather upholstery, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and seven airbags.
Numerous active driver aids are bundled into the mix. These include trailer sway mitigation, lane change assist, traffic jam assist, intelligent cruise assist, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, a fatigue monitor, brake assist and rear cross traffic alert.
Image: Supplied
The mid-tier P500 Super Luxury model ups the ante with an electric sliding rear window, roof liner in faux suede, electro-chromatic rear view mirror, electrically adjustable front seats with heating/ventilation/massage functionality, Nappa leather upholstery, wireless charging, panoramic glass sunroof, 220V power socket and 14.6-inch infotainment system.
The top tier Ultra Luxury variant scores more cabin niceties in the form of a heated steering wheel, rear under-seat storage trays, electrically adjustable heated and ventilated rear seats, rear wireless charging pad, multicolour ambient lighting, head-up driving display, analogue dashboard clock and a 10-speaker Harman Infinity sound system with a standalone amplifier. There's also automated parking assist, adjustable brake recovery, expanded front/rear parking sensors (six, up from four) and side mirror demisters.
Under the bonnet, P500 Luxury and Super Luxury variants are powered by a 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. Meshed to a nine-speed automatic transmission, it develops 135kW and 480Nm of torque. On the combined cycle you can expect this flexible unit to sip a claimed 8.6l/100km. Braked towing capacity weighs in at a respectable 3.5 tonnes.
The flagship P500 Ultra Luxury comes armed with the Chinese marque's latest intelligent and self-charging hybrid system that marries a 180kW/380Nm 2.0l four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine to a 78kW/268Nm electric motor. Mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, GWM claims a total system output of 255kW and 648Nm of torque. Combined fuel consumption is 9.8l/100km with CO² emissions coming in at 225g/km.
For surefooted performance across all terrains, every P500 model variant features an intelligent torque on demand four-wheel drive system, low-range transfer case and an electronic rear differential lock. Super and Ultra Luxury models further benefit from a front differential lock. Customers can also look forward to 224mm of ground clearance.
Available at GWM dealers, pricing for the P500 double-cab range is as follows:
Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/75,000km service plan. The hybrid model is further covered by an eight-year/150,000km battery warranty.
Group motoring editor Denis Droppa will attend the new GWM P500 media launch on August 15 and 16. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.
