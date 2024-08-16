LOCAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE | Is the swanky new GWM P500 worth nearly R1m?
Motoring editor Denis Droppa takes the luxury double cab hybrid for a spin
16 August 2024 - 12:03
Available in three models priced from R799,900 to R999,900, the P500 has arrived in South Africa as the new flagship range from Chinese manufacturer GWM, and slots above the P-Series which has been around for a few years and costs up to R694,950...
