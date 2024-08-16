Adding further fuel to this BMW's performance fire is an active M Differential, additional body-stiffening measures and M Compound brakes shrouded by staggered (20" front and 21" rear) M light-alloy wheels. M Carbon ceramic brakes are available as a cost option.
The M5 Touring cabin features a driver-focused cockpit that includes an M leather steering wheel, M multifunction seats, M-specific readouts on the BMW Curved Display, and a standard BMW head-up display. The interior is equipped with Merino leather trim, a BMW Interaction Bar, four-zone automatic climate control, M-specific interior lighting with Welcome Animation and a Bowers & Wilkins audio system. Optional features include steering wheel heating, seat ventilation and a panoramic glass sunroof. Starting in spring 2025, customers will have the option to add BMW Individual Metallic Merino leather trim.
The global launch of the BMW M5 Touring is planned for November 2024, shortly after production begins at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing. It will not be available in South Africa.
New BMW M5 Touring matches space to performance sizzle
Image: Supplied
BMW on Friday unveiled its spicy new M5 Touring: a supercar-rivalling estate that has arrived to do battle against the similarly bonkers and over-endowed Audi RS6 Avant.
The first M5 wagon since the infamous V10-powered E61 variant bowed out in 2010, this dapper-looking newcomer offers a capacious 500l boot expandable to 1,630l by folding the rear seat backs flat. Access is via a standard automatic tailgate for easy loading and unloading. You can haul more by speccing the optional trailer coupling, which offers a maximum braked towing capacity of 2,000kg. Seriously, who needs an SUV?
This incredible practicality is partnered to ethereal levels of straight line performance courtesy of the same M Hybrid drive system in the M5 sedan. This pairs a 430kW/750Nm 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with a 145kW/450Nm electric motor neatly integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. Combined, they give the M5 Touring a maximum output of 535kW and 1,000Nm worth of torque. Delivered to the ground via BMW's M xDrive all-wheel drive system with three modes (4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD), you're looking at 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and a governed top speed of 250km/h. The latter can be raised to 305km/h by fitting the optional M Driver’s Package.
Being a plug-in hybrid, the M5 Touring has a more sedate side to it, offering owners a maximum electric only driving range of up to 67km — at speeds of up to 140km/h — courtesy of its 18.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack low in the underbody.
Peel away that shapely exterior sheet metal and you'll discover the M5 Touring uses the same sophisticated chassis technology as its sedan sibling. This means a double-wishbone front axle and a five-link rear axle with model-specific kinematics and elastokinematics.
Standard specification also includes adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers and rear-wheel steering. According to BMW, the M-specific tuning and ability to individually adjust the dampers at each wheel not only optimises the car's connection to the road but maximises its spread of talents between handling and ride comfort. Nice.
Adding further fuel to this BMW's performance fire is an active M Differential, additional body-stiffening measures and M Compound brakes shrouded by staggered (20" front and 21" rear) M light-alloy wheels. M Carbon ceramic brakes are available as a cost option.
The M5 Touring cabin features a driver-focused cockpit that includes an M leather steering wheel, M multifunction seats, M-specific readouts on the BMW Curved Display, and a standard BMW head-up display. The interior is equipped with Merino leather trim, a BMW Interaction Bar, four-zone automatic climate control, M-specific interior lighting with Welcome Animation and a Bowers & Wilkins audio system. Optional features include steering wheel heating, seat ventilation and a panoramic glass sunroof. Starting in spring 2025, customers will have the option to add BMW Individual Metallic Merino leather trim.
The global launch of the BMW M5 Touring is planned for November 2024, shortly after production begins at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing. It will not be available in South Africa.
MORE:
Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years celebrates five decades of boost
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV confirmed for South Africa
New Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is designed to dazzle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos