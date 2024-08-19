Complemented by a set of staggered wheels (20" front, 21" rear) shod with super sticky Michelin Cup 2 tyres and the firm's latest all-wheel torque vectoring system, the Nevera R is said to lap Italy's Nardo Handling Track 3.8 seconds faster than the standard car. Stopping power has been boosted with Rimac fitting a new Evo2 carbon ceramic brake package with a silicone matrix layer to ensure ultimate performance in all conditions.
Electrifying Rimac Nevera R ups the performance amperage
Image: Supplied
Those of you who thought the Rimac Nevera a bit soft will be pleased to hear the Croatian electric vehicle maker has unsheathed the new Nevera R. Unveiled at Monterey Car Week, Mate Rimac's upstart marque describes it as being “lighter, faster and more focused”.
Designed for making mincemeat of corners, the Nevera R (the R standing for radical, rebellious and relentless) comes armed with an extensive list of modifications including a next-generation 108kWh Rimac battery pack that turns maximum power up to 1,550kW.
Image: Supplied
Straight-line performance is next level with the Nevera R capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in 1.81 seconds, 0-200km/h in 4.38 seconds and 0-300km/h in 8.66 seconds. It will also run the standing quarter-mile in 8.23 seconds and top out at 412km/h.
Sleeker in appearance than the regular Nevera, the Nevera R is fitted with a fixed rear wing and an aggressive aero package that includes a new large diffuser. Rimac says this boosts downforce by 15% and aerodynamic efficiency by 10%. The suspension geometry has been tweaked to improve handling and features increased negative camber settings.
Image: Supplied
Complemented by a set of staggered wheels (20" front, 21" rear) shod with super sticky Michelin Cup 2 tyres and the firm's latest all-wheel torque vectoring system, the Nevera R is said to lap Italy's Nardo Handling Track 3.8 seconds faster than the standard car. Stopping power has been boosted with Rimac fitting a new Evo2 carbon ceramic brake package with a silicone matrix layer to ensure ultimate performance in all conditions.
Cosmetic upgrades come in the form of a new exterior paint, Nebula green, and a revamped interior offering customers more colour and trim options.
The Nevera R production run will be limited to 40 units worldwide. Pricing is TBC.
