From launch, the Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Monogram Series will be available with one of two eye-catching two-tone paint finishes. Red Ambiance pairs obsidian black metallic over Manufaktur garnet red metallic, while White Ambiance contrasts obsidian black metallic with Manufaktur opalite white magno. If neither are to your taste, however, Maybach says it will offer other exterior colours upon customer request. Good to know.
Other bespoke Maybach exterior touches include a chrome-finished and illuminated radiator grille; an upright Mercedes star on the bonnet, headlamp accents in rose gold, a chrome windscreen frame and 21" forged alloy wheels with a five-hole or multi-spoke design. The soft top consists of light black fabric, with the Maybach pattern subtly incorporated in anthracite, while the rear receives unique tail light clusters, brand-specific rear skirt with chrome trim and a diffuser with Maybach exhaust tailpipes.
Mercedes‑Maybach launches lavish new SL680 Monogram Series
Image: Supplied
The opulent new Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Monogram Series was unveiled at Monterey Car Week on Saturday. Based on the Mercedes-AMG SL63, it offers customers a more refined drop-top driving experience courtesy of a host of Maybach-specific tweaks.
These include a noise-optimised (read quieter) exhaust system; an extensive insulation and absorption package to better quell pesky wind/road noise and softer engine mounts to kill vibration from the 420kW 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine. There's also a revamped air-suspension system designed to optimise comfort over dynamic fervour.
Image: Supplied
As with its Mercedes-AMG SL63 sibling, the Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Monogram Series is equipped with a fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system, rear-axle steering and a 9G‑Tronic automatic transmission with optimised (read smoother) software mapping.
Image: Supplied
Though these modifications make the roadster arguably more plush, their added weight puts a slight damper on accelerative performance: 0-100km/h coming up in 4.1 seconds vs the 3.6 seconds achievable by the Mercedes-AMG SL63. Will the typical Maybach customer care, though? We think not. Maximum speed comes in at a claimed 260km/h.
The interior is equally ritzy, with crystal white nappa leather wrapping the door panels, centre console and comfort seats. The space behind the seats is also finished in white leather. The galvanised seat backrests and silver chrome trim provide a striking contrast. The fully digital instrument display and the electrically adjustable centre display incorporate Maybach-specific start-up animations and display styles. Further brand hallmarks are the steering wheel, stainless steel pedals and stainless steel door sill trims.
Pricing for the Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Monogram Series is yet to be confirmed.
