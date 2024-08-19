New Models

Tuthill GT One is a reimagined Porsche 911 GT1

19 August 2024 - 14:26 By Motoring Staff
The Tuthill GT One reimagines Porsche's Le Mans-winning 911 GT1. Only 22 units are set to be produced.
Image: Tuthill

UK-based historic Porsche specialist Tuthill has presented a reimagined version of the German marque's 1998 Le Mans-winning GT1 race car. Called the Tuthill GT One, it is based on a 993-generation 911 and features a carbon-fibre body complete with front and rear clams that raise up to provide owners with easy access to the vehicle's oily bits. 

Taking 3,500 build hours to produce, the GT One tips the scales at 1,200kg and is available with a naturally aspirated (370kW+) or turbocharged (447kW+) 4.0l six-cylinder engine. Both units can be meshed to a seven-speed dual-clutch or manual equivalent. 

Front and rear clams allow easy access to the vehicle's mechanicals.
Image: Tuthill

Beneath the sculpted bodywork devised by renowned California-based designer Florian Flatau resides a bespoke chassis consisting of twin-wishbone front and rear suspension.

Other highlights include an Inconel exhaust system, carbon ceramic brakes with custom calipers, an FIA-based roll over prevention system and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. 

Only 22 units will be built and you can be sure each will carry an eye-watering price tag.

