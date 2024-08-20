The interior of the RS3 twins have been similarly updated. There's a new steering wheel with a sportier look and flattened top/bottom plus the option of supportive RS bucket seats upholstered in a blend of honeycomb-stitched Dinamica microfibre and Pearl Nappa leather. Other highlights are enhanced ambient/contour lighting and an Audi virtual cockpit plus with updated RS displays and graphics. In line with the recently face-lifted A3 range, Audi has included a more compact shift knob, reprofiled air vents and redesigned centre console featuring cupholders and an armrest that adjusts in length and angle.
Beneath the bonnet resides the same legendary 294kW/500Nm 2.5l five-cylinder turbocharged engine used in the outgoing model. Though the unit offers unchanged straight-line performance (0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 290km/h), it exhales through a modified exhaust system that features a new variable flap control designed to broadcast a fruitier timbre between 2,200rpm and 3,500rpm.
Audi has updated the RS3 and it is headed for South Africa
Image: Supplied
Audi has presented an updated version of its already formidable RS3 Sedan and Sportback.
Headlining the revision is a new front-end design featuring a broader, flatter Singleframe radiator grille. This impressive structure is bordered by a new pair of functional side air intakes with vertical black blades and a more aggressive three-aperture front splitter that spans the entire breadth of the vehicle. You'll also spot upgraded headlamp clusters, the top of which sport new LED daytime running lights with a unique checkered flag pattern.
The rear of the fastest A3 model harbours more motorsport-devised styling chops in the form of vertical side reflectors and a new RS-specific diffuser with a red reflector down its centre. The latter is framed by two large oval RS exhaust tailpipe finishers. Audi has also bolted in a new set of taillight clusters equipped with a refreshed graphic: arrows that dynamically light up from inside to out with the coming home/leaving home function.
Matte-black 19-inch aluminium cast wheels with a 5-Y-spoke design are fitted as standard on the RS3 and come wrapped in new C-rated tyres, which Audi said enhance everyday comfort and offer higher lateral support. Stickier Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tyres are optional. The colour palette expands to include new metallic paints Ascari Blue and Progressive Red, and, for the first time, Daytona Gray in a stealthy matte finish.
Handling prowess has been sharpened courtesy of a revised algorithm used for controlling the vehicle's torque splitter, electronic stability control, wheel-selective torque control (brake torque vectoring) and the adaptive dampers of the RS sport suspension. The updated software also helps to decrease understeer at the limit while making it easier to incite oversteer. The tweaks allowed Audi Sport racing and development driver Frank Stippler to steer the new Audi RS3 to a class lap record at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife with a time of 7:33.123, more than five seconds quicker than the BMW M2.
According to Audi South Africa PR and relationships manager Terence Steenkamp, the sharper looking and sharper handling RS3 range will make its local debut in the first quarter of 2025. Pricing and specifications will be confirmed closer to the time.
