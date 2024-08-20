New Models

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Citroën C3 Aircross

20 August 2024 - 08:31 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Ignition TV team as they go behind the scenes at the recent Citroën C3 Aircross launch.

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton Shogun

Join Ignition TV presenter Wezile Bonani as he test drives the Mitsubishi Triton Shogun.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of an SUV under R300k. Bakkies from Isuzu and Nissan go face-off and we examine heavy fuel ...
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling beats Laguna hillclimb record by six seconds

On August 11 the McMurtry Spéirling, a British-engineered electric fan car, set two records at the Laguna Seca Reverse Corkscrew Hillclimb.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Plush Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d is a fuel-sipping adventurer Reviews
  2. China-based EV makers hit with EU tariffs up to 36.3% news
  3. BMW recalls more than 720,000 cars over short circuit concern news
  4. Audi has updated the RS3 and it is headed for South Africa New Models
  5. EU slashes planned tariff on Tesla’s China-made EVs to 9% news

Latest Videos

More than 20,000 sign DA petition against Eskom's 36% electricity hike
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 August 2024