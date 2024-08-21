Exterior modifications are plentiful and include 60th Anniversary badges on the fenders and trunk lid, unique 20-inch alloy wheels finished in Dark Gravity Gray with bright machined details featuring a Vermillion Red, retro-themed stamped aluminium centre cap, side graphics in either Iconic Silver or Vermillion Red and a radiator grille with a retro mesh design and sliver-accented nostrils that serve as functional engine air intakes.
If Brittany Blue doesn't rev your engine, then you can always opt for either Wimbledon White, Race Red or Vapor Blue.
Ford said only 1,965 units will be equipped with the Mustang 60th Anniversary package, a nod to the first model year of the original Mustang.
Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary package sees return of Brittany Blue
Image: Supplied
The Mustang 60th Anniversary package celebrates six decades of Ford's much-loved pony car. The preserve of seventh-generation GT models, it allows customers the opportunity to specify classic Brittany Blue paintwork, a rare hue first offered by the Blue Oval in 1967.
Available exclusively with the Fastback body and 10-speed automatic transmission, the 60th Anniversary treatment further unlocks the coveted 401A package, which consists of an obnoxious sounding active-valve performance exhaust, track-ready Brembo brakes, 3.55 limited-slip differential, 12-speaker B&O sound system and Space Gray upholstery.
Image: Supplied
