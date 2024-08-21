Hyundai Grand i10 and Venue vans are affordable load-luggers

GRAND i10 1.0 MOTION CARGO
After Nissan recently discontinued its NP200 there is no half-tonne bakkie on sale in the country.
To cater to those potential customers, Hyundai Automotive said its hatchback-based small delivery vans, the Grand i10 1.0 Motion Cargo and Venue 1.2 Motion Cargo, can provide cost-effective solutions.
In both models the rear seats are removed to create a loading area on a solid metal floor protected by a cage to turn them into compact commercial vehicles. They are aimed as cos-effective alternatives for service providers who don’t require the bigger space of traditional delivery vehicles.
Unlike a regular panel van with solid sides, the Grand i10 Cargo and Venue Cargo have rear windows covered by mesh to keep cargo secure. Mesh also separates the driver and passenger from the loading area.
Other practical measures are mounting hooks and a cargo net in the luggage areas to prevent parcels moving around.
The alterations are done at a fitment centre in KwaZulu-Natal and Hyundai Automotive SA’s commercial SKD plant in Benoni.
GRAND i10 1.0 MOTION CARGO
With a 1,210l loading area and 488kg payload, the vehicle is aimed at courier services, roaming technicians, pet transport and other light delivery work. The load-lugger is powered by a three-cylinder 998cc petrol engine with outputs of 48.5kW and 94Nm, promising a top speed of 153km/h and fuel economy of 5.5l/100 km. Transmission duty in the front-wheel drive car is served by a five-speed manual.
Priced at R249,500, the Grand i10 Cargo is a workhorse with cloth-vinyl seats and 14” steel wheels, but comes with niceties such as remote central locking, power steering, front electric windows, electric mirrors, an infotainment system with a 6.2” screen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, USB ports, aircon, multifunction steering wheel, onboard computer and a rear parking camera.
It also has essential safety features such as dual front airbags and ABS brakes.
The Grand i10 Cargo is sold with a five-year/150,000km manufacturer’s warranty and additional two-year/50,000km powertrain warranty, with a one-year/15,000km service plan. Service intervals are every 15,000km.
An automatic Grand i10 1.0 Cargo will be added the range towards the end of this year at a retail price of R289,900.
VENUE 1.2 MOTION CARGO
Priced at R321,500, the Venue is a more powerful option for small business owners requiring a 620kg payload and 1,300l of cargo space. It has a 195mm ground clearance - 38mm higher than the Grand i10 - making it suitable for distribution into rural areas over more rugged terrain.
The 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine supplies a peppier 61kW and 115Nm to the front wheels via a five-speed manual. It claims a top speed of 158km/h and sips 6.5l/100km. The Venue Cargo can tow a trailer with a 1.1 tonne braked towing mass.
In addition to the standard features on the i10, the Venue Cargo adds an 8” infotainment screen, rear electric windows, automatic headlights and 15” steel wheels.
The Venue Cargo has the same warranty as the i10 but ups the service plan to three years/45,000km.
