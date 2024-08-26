New Models

New Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Shogun marches into Mzansi

26 August 2024 - 13:32 By Motoring Staff
The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Shogun is fitted with a variety of additional equipment that enhances its styling and ability.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

The limited-edition Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Shogun has arrived to do battle in South Africa. Available in limited numbers and based on the Pajero Sport Aspire 4x4, this newcomer hits the trailhead wearing a black bonnet decal and badging; two-tone roof with black roof rails, blacked out radiator grille and a set of 18" alloy wheels shod with special all-terrain 265/60 tyres with white sidewall script. Other neat additions are a black nudge bar, snorkel, side window deflectors, fender flares and rock sliders. 

18" alloy wheels shod with special all-terrain 265/60 tyres with white sidewall script.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Step inside this capacious seven-seater and you will find standard niceties such as black leather seats, electric windows, dual-zone climate control and ventilation ducts for second row occupants. There's also a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and an 8″ touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. 

The Pajero Sport Shogun offers an array of standard safety features including seven airbags, ISOFIX anchor points, cruise control, active stability/traction control, ABS brakes with EBD and an emergency brake assist system. Completing the safety offering is hill-start assist, trailer stability assist, automatic and self-levelling LED headlamps, front fog lights, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, rear park distance control and a reverse camera.

8" touchscreen infotainment system offers smartphone mirroring.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Pop the bonnet and you will be met by the Japanese carmaker's familiar 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 133kW and 430Nm of torque. It's paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with drive sent to all four paws via Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD-II system. The latter offers selectable off-road modes: 2H, 4H, 4HLc (4WD high range with the centre differential locked) and 4LLc (4WD low range with centre differential locked).

Now available at Mitsubishi dealers, the new Pajero Sport Shogun is priced at R914,990. This includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.

