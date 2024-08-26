Apart from the additional axle, a number of improvements have been made to the vehicle. These include an upgraded brake system featuring a hydraulically-assisted brake booster and braided steel brake lines for improved stopping power. A unique set of 35" steel wheels is available as an option and offer improved ground clearance and off-road grip. Customers are able to specify various suspension and bull-bar components from Ironman 4x4 and can even tailor their own bespoke rear loading area to suit their specific needs.
Ulterio Motiv launches Land Cruiser 79 6x6 and 6x4 all-terrain vehicles
Image: Supplied
Tshwane-based six-wheeler specialists Ulterio Motiv on Monday revealed its first two all-terrain vehicles based on the Toyota Land Cruiser 79. The sister company of armoured car experts SVI Engineering said they are designed for extreme terrains and heavy loads.
The conversions see the standard Land Cruiser's ladder chassis retained and extended, thereby allowing Ulterio Motiv to add a third axle. The additional axle as well as the existing rear axle are upgraded, offering more load carrying ability. This set-up, in combination with three differential locks, allow the ultimate in off-road prowess.
Ulterio Motiv said the vehicle's rear axles are track-corrected, meaning they are slightly wider allowing the tyres to run in line with those fitted to the front axle. Whereas other existing 6x6 systems employs a complex array of driveshafts and gearboxes, this design features a straight-through differential drive from the second to the third axle in combination with a slipper-type clutch to only activate the full 6x6 drive when needed.
Image: Supplied
Apart from the additional axle, a number of improvements have been made to the vehicle. These include an upgraded brake system featuring a hydraulically-assisted brake booster and braided steel brake lines for improved stopping power. A unique set of 35" steel wheels is available as an option and offer improved ground clearance and off-road grip. Customers are able to specify various suspension and bull-bar components from Ironman 4x4 and can even tailor their own bespoke rear loading area to suit their specific needs.
Ulterio Motiv is offering two model derivatives: a 6x6 and more cost effective 6x4 — the third axle of which is not driven and does not require a code C1 licence to operate. The GVM of the 6x6 is 6,050kg while the 6x4 tips the scales at a slightly lighter 5,500kg.
The 6x6 conversion will set you back R895,000 (excluding VAT), with the 6x4 starting at R389,950 (excluding VAT). This is the base cost and excludes the supply of the base vehicle and options such as the drop-side load bin, aftermarket wheels/tyres. Build time takes three months and is also open to second-hand Land Cruiser 79 models.
Visit Ulterio Motiv for more information.
