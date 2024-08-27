New Models

All-electric Jaecoo J6 confirmed for South Africa

27 August 2024 - 08:16 By Motoring Staff
The J6 is the first fully electric Jaecoo model.
Image: Supplied

Jaecoo on Tuesday announced its fully electric J6 has been given the green light for the local market.

Sporting a retro-inspired exterior design and boxy proportions, the five-seater SUV will be revealed at the upcoming Festival of Motoring at Midrand's Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, giving local car enthusiasts a chance to see it in the metal. 

The first electric model to wear the Jaecoo badge, the J6 sports a versatile cabin packed with clever storage spaces. The Chinese brand said it offers stellar driving dynamics and is equally at home in the city as it is venturing off the beaten path, being tougher than a typical crossover but more comfortable than a traditional off-roader. 

The J6 will join the J7, which has been a notable sales success for Jaecoo in South Africa. In July, local registrations saw Jaecoo climb to 26th position on the list of 54 automotive marques reporting new vehicle sales figures to industry representative body Naamsa.

More details of the new Jaecoo J6 will be announced at the vehicle’s official local unveiling at the Festival of Motoring, with a South African market launch planned for 2025.

