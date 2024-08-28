New Models

Clive Sutton gives Mercedes Sprinter the 'First Class' treatment

28 August 2024 - 15:55 By Motoring Staff
The Sutton First Class Sprinter is fitted with dark privacy glass as standard.
Image: Supplied

Clive Sutton, a luxury vehicle specialist based in London, has introduced a new version of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for 2025, known as the First Class.

This model is designed to accommodate seven passengers and comes equipped with a raft of advanced features.

Key elements include two 43-inch 4K screens, a surround sound system and mood lighting. These features are managed via a custom Crestron interface.

The interior also features two drinks fridges, Wi-Fi, wood veneer and a panoramic glass roof. The seven passenger seats are upholstered in leather and offer electric controls for leg rest, recline and sliding, along with heating, cooling and massage functions.

The passenger cabin boasts seven airline-style massage seats, twin 43-inch 4k screens, two drinks fridges, Wi-Fi and a panoramic glass roof.
Image: Supplied

The rear passenger area, with more than 15,000l of space, includes an electronic partition for privacy. It also sports a cinema-style sound system connected to the 43-inch screens, supporting Apple TV, HDMI and a PlayStation 5.

The Sutton First Class Sprinter starts at £230,000 (about R5.4m). It includes privacy glass as standard and is designed for various uses, from business meetings to entertainment.

A PlayStation 5 will keep occupants entertained on any journey.
Image: Supplied

The driver and front passenger seats are leather, with a matching dashboard and fully carpeted cabin. The front area mirrors the rear compartment's design with wood veneer and Milano suede headlining.

In its most spacious configuration, the First Class Sprinter offers more than 7.88m2 of space, exceeding that of long-wheelbase models from Rolls-Royce, Maybach and Range Rover. Despite the full seating arrangement, the vehicle retains ample luggage capacity.

