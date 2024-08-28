New Models

Exclusive Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition comes at a grand price

28 August 2024 - 10:13 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition features a distinctive black and gold colour scheme.
The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition features a distinctive black and gold colour scheme.
Image: Supplied

The Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition is available in South Africa in limited numbers.

The flagship offering of the coveted G-Class range, it sports a unique exterior wearing Manufaktur night black magno paint offset by gold accents. The front/rear bumper inlays, Affalterbach bonnet emblem, front skid plate, spare wheel ring and Mercedes star in the spare wheel inlay are all finished in a rich shade of Kalahari gold magno.

The vehicle's 22" AMG forged wheels and distinctive side foiling decals are decorated in tech gold.

22" AMG forged wheels and distinctive side foiling decals are decorated in tech gold.
22" AMG forged wheels and distinctive side foiling decals are decorated in tech gold.
Image: Supplied

As with the exterior, the interior of the G63 Grand Edition is characterised by a black and gold colour theme.

The vehicle's door sills feature “AMG” emblems with illuminated borders, while the seats are upholstered in luxurious black Nappa leather with gold stitching and plaques with a gold AMG logo are embedded in the backrests.

The floor mats are black with gold stitching and the roof grab handles covered in Nappa leather.

As with the exterior, the interior of the G63 Grand Edition is characterised by a black and gold colour theme.
As with the exterior, the interior of the G63 Grand Edition is characterised by a black and gold colour theme.
Image: Supplied

The passenger grab handle includes a carbon trim piece with copper thread and a Grand Edition badge. Additional interior trim elements also use carbon with copper thread. The steering wheel, made from Dinamica microfibre, includes a clasp with a G63 plaque.

Just 1,000 Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition models have been hand-built by the German carmaker, of which 20 have been earmarked for South Africa. Each is priced at R5,474,512 including a standard five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.

READ MORE:

Mercedes-Benz South Africa gets new boss

Mark Raine will step down from his role as co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and executive director of Mercedes-Benz Cars on Saturday.
Motoring
7 hours ago

All-electric Jaecoo J6 confirmed for South Africa

Jaecoo on Tuesday announced its fully electric J6 has been given the green light for the local market.
Motoring
1 day ago

New Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Shogun marches into Mzansi

The limited-edition Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Shogun has arrived to do battle in South Africa.
Motoring
2 days ago

Ulterio Motiv launches Land Cruiser 79 6x6 and 6x4 all-terrain vehicles

Tshwane-based six-wheeler specialists Ulterio Motiv on Monday revealed its first two all-terrain vehicles based on the Toyota Land Cruiser 79.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Land Rover Classic Defender V8 gets a modern makeover New Models
  2. Valuable Michael Schumacher F1 souvenirs up for grabs news
  3. Clive Sutton gives Mercedes Sprinter the 'First Class' treatment New Models
  4. Celebrating 13 female leaders in the South African motoring sphere Features
  5. Mini celebrates 65th anniversary with new models and electric push Motoring

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS