Ariel Motor Company, known for its low-volume production of specialised vehicles, has revealed the E-Nomad, an electric version of its Nomad sports car.
The E-Nomad is designed to replicate the performance of its combustion-powered counterpart, accelerating from 0-100km/h in a mere 3.4 seconds.
Despite its electric drivetrain, the vehicle retains the original Nomad's famed off-road capabilities. It weighs 896kg and features bodywork made from recyclable biocomposite materials, aimed at improving aerodynamic efficiency and boosting its driving range to a maximum of 240km.
This electric variant was engineered and built at Ariel's headquarters in Somerset, UK.
Based on the recently introduced Ariel Nomad 2, the E-Nomad is powered by a 41kWh battery operating at 450 volts. The battery supplies energy to a motor integrated with the gearbox and inverter, which together produce a peak power output of 210kW. Power is delivered to the rear wheels via a single-speed gearbox, providing 490Nm of torque, which ensures strong performance on both paved roads and rough terrain.
The E-Nomad's development involved partnerships with Rockfort Engineering and Bamd Composites. It was also supported by a grant from the UK's department of trade, facilitated through the Advanced Propulsion Centre and Niche Vehicle Network.
Want to buy one? Well, for the time being you can't, as the Ariel E-Nomad exists purely as a working prototype — a representation of the British firm's exploration of future vehicle technologies and production methods in the context of low-volume manufacturing.
UK-based Ariel presents its fully electric E-Nomad concept car
Image: Supplied
Ariel Motor Company, known for its low-volume production of specialised vehicles, has revealed the E-Nomad, an electric version of its Nomad sports car.
The E-Nomad is designed to replicate the performance of its combustion-powered counterpart, accelerating from 0-100km/h in a mere 3.4 seconds.
Despite its electric drivetrain, the vehicle retains the original Nomad's famed off-road capabilities. It weighs 896kg and features bodywork made from recyclable biocomposite materials, aimed at improving aerodynamic efficiency and boosting its driving range to a maximum of 240km.
This electric variant was engineered and built at Ariel's headquarters in Somerset, UK.
Based on the recently introduced Ariel Nomad 2, the E-Nomad is powered by a 41kWh battery operating at 450 volts. The battery supplies energy to a motor integrated with the gearbox and inverter, which together produce a peak power output of 210kW. Power is delivered to the rear wheels via a single-speed gearbox, providing 490Nm of torque, which ensures strong performance on both paved roads and rough terrain.
The E-Nomad's development involved partnerships with Rockfort Engineering and Bamd Composites. It was also supported by a grant from the UK's department of trade, facilitated through the Advanced Propulsion Centre and Niche Vehicle Network.
Want to buy one? Well, for the time being you can't, as the Ariel E-Nomad exists purely as a working prototype — a representation of the British firm's exploration of future vehicle technologies and production methods in the context of low-volume manufacturing.
READ MORE:
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 gets a modern makeover
Valuable Michael Schumacher F1 souvenirs up for grabs
Clive Sutton gives Mercedes Sprinter the 'First Class' treatment
Exclusive Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition comes at a grand price
All-electric Jaecoo J6 confirmed for South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos