New Models

UK-based Ariel presents its fully electric E-Nomad concept car

28 August 2024 - 16:46 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The capabilities of the rear-wheel drive E-Nomad range from a 3.4-second 0-100km/h time to offroad rock crawling and conquering rally stages.
The capabilities of the rear-wheel drive E-Nomad range from a 3.4-second 0-100km/h time to offroad rock crawling and conquering rally stages.
Image: Supplied

Ariel Motor Company, known for its low-volume production of specialised vehicles, has revealed the E-Nomad, an electric version of its Nomad sports car.

The E-Nomad is designed to replicate the performance of its combustion-powered counterpart, accelerating from 0-100km/h in a mere 3.4 seconds.

Despite its electric drivetrain, the vehicle retains the original Nomad's famed off-road capabilities. It weighs 896kg and features bodywork made from recyclable biocomposite materials, aimed at improving aerodynamic efficiency and boosting its driving range to a maximum of 240km.

This electric variant was engineered and built at Ariel's headquarters in Somerset, UK.

Based on the recently introduced Ariel Nomad 2, the E-Nomad is powered by a 41kWh battery operating at 450 volts. The battery supplies energy to a motor integrated with the gearbox and inverter, which together produce a peak power output of 210kW. Power is delivered to the rear wheels via a single-speed gearbox, providing 490Nm of torque, which ensures strong performance on both paved roads and rough terrain.

The E-Nomad's development involved partnerships with Rockfort Engineering and Bamd Composites. It was also supported by a grant from the UK's department of trade, facilitated through the Advanced Propulsion Centre and Niche Vehicle Network.

Want to buy one? Well, for the time being you can't, as the Ariel E-Nomad exists purely as a working prototype — a representation of the British firm's exploration of future vehicle technologies and production methods in the context of low-volume manufacturing.

READ MORE:

Land Rover Classic Defender V8 gets a modern makeover

Land Rover Classic builds restomod versions of previous-generation models and has launched the Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke as its latest ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Valuable Michael Schumacher F1 souvenirs up for grabs

The Schumacher and F1 Legends Collection will be hosted online by RM Sotheby’s
Motoring
8 hours ago

Clive Sutton gives Mercedes Sprinter the 'First Class' treatment

Clive Sutton, a luxury vehicle specialist based in London, has introduced a new version of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for 2025, known as the First ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Exclusive Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition comes at a grand price

The Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition is available in South Africa in limited numbers.
Motoring
15 hours ago

All-electric Jaecoo J6 confirmed for South Africa

Jaecoo on Tuesday announced its fully electric J6 has been given the green light for the local market.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Norris has the momentum as F1 circus heads for Monza Motorsport
  2. Land Rover Classic Defender V8 gets a modern makeover New Models
  3. MINI United ready to rock Muldersdrift in September news
  4. UK-based Ariel presents its fully electric E-Nomad concept car New Models
  5. Valuable Michael Schumacher F1 souvenirs up for grabs news

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS