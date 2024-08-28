New Models

New Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed enters final testing

29 August 2024 - 09:10
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The highly exclusive roadster undergoes testing in Italy.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-AMG has released pictures of its exclusive PureSpeed sports car undergoing final testing before going on sale in 2025.

After its world premiere at the Monaco Grand Prix in May as a concept vehicle, camouflaged prototypes of the limited-run car are undergoing test drives on public roads in northern Italy and the 12.5km Nardò high-speed test track. Over a drive programme of more than 3,000km, the development team is testing the two seater under real life driving conditions and carrying out fine-tuning to perfect its handling.

Built with project partner Pininfarina as a homage to racing, the PureSpeed is an open two seater performance car with neither roof nor windscreen. Inspired by legendary Mercedes racing cars, it is a unique driving machine for connoisseurs and the first model in the new ultra-limited Mercedes-Benz Mythos series.

One of its highlights is the F1-derived Halo, an aerodynamically optimised curved bar that replaces the conventional A-pillar. The front of the car has a “shark nose” design that borrows from the flagship Mercedes-AMG One supercar. Two flying buttresses behind the seats pay homage to racing cars such as the legendary 300 SLR in which Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson won the 1955 Mille Miglia. 

Two aerodynamic helmets, designed exclusively for the PureSpeed, provide additional protection.

“The concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed offers a glimpse of the most direct way to experience performance and driving pleasure,” said Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe at the concept car’s launch in May.

“Radically open, neither a roof nor the windscreen separate the two passengers from the elements. You can experience light, air and passion unfiltered with all your senses.”

The company hasn’t yet revealed what powers the PureSpeed, but the smart money is on a 4.0l twin-turbo petrol V8, the same unit that powers the Mercedes-AMG 63 S.

The price also has not been revealed, but an eight-figure tag (in rand) seems a certainty.

