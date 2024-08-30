New Models

Volvo XC90 Adventure Beast on the prowl at Festival of Motoring

30 August 2024 - 12:40 By Motoring Staff
Thule accessories fitted to the XC90 Adventure Beast include an Approach M rooftop tent.
Image: Supplied

Volvo Car South Africa is showing off a customised Adventure Beast edition of its XC90 SUV at the 2024 Festival of Motoring.

A successor to earlier show cars — 2019’s The Beast and 2022’s The Beast 2.0 — the model has been developed in collaboration with fellow Swedish company Thule.

It is fitted with an extensive range of Thule accessories, including the Approach M rooftop tent, alongside other enhancements such as a set of chunky 20-inch all-terrain tyres. 

Volvo said the collaboration highlights the XC90’s versatility, positioning it as the ideal luxury vehicle for outdoor enthusiasts in South Africa. 

