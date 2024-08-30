Volvo Car South Africa is showing off a customised Adventure Beast edition of its XC90 SUV at the 2024 Festival of Motoring.
A successor to earlier show cars — 2019’s The Beast and 2022’s The Beast 2.0 — the model has been developed in collaboration with fellow Swedish company Thule.
It is fitted with an extensive range of Thule accessories, including the Approach M rooftop tent, alongside other enhancements such as a set of chunky 20-inch all-terrain tyres.
Volvo said the collaboration highlights the XC90’s versatility, positioning it as the ideal luxury vehicle for outdoor enthusiasts in South Africa.
Volvo XC90 Adventure Beast on the prowl at Festival of Motoring
Image: Supplied
