New Models

New BAIC Beijing X55 Plus arrives in Mzansi

02 September 2024 - 10:25 By Motoring Staff
The new Beijing X55 Plus offers sharper exterior styling and updated technology.
Image: Supplied

The new BAIC Beijing X55 Plus has touched down in South Africa.

An enhanced version of the Chinese carmaker's Beijing X55 SUV that launched locally in 2022, it brings with it a host of notable upgrades including sharper exterior styling and updated technology. 

For extra street presence the Beijing X55 Plus rides on new “Sporty Blade” alloy wheels (18" or 19") and features a revised rear diffuser home to a set of double exhaust tailpipes.

The vehicle's paint palette has been expanded to include six vibrant colours: Scarlet Red, Polar White, Electric Yellow, Metallic Grey, Krypton Grey and Turquoise Blue.

Key features of the fully black interior encompass a 10.25" digital instrument cluster and a 10.1" touchscreen infotainment system with Easy Connection, which allows users to mirror their smartphone screens for seamless access to Apps and entertainment.

Other highlights of the Beijing X55 Plus include a sophisticated voice control system for hand-free operation, 540° 4D transparent chassis panoramic view camera, inductive charging, USB-C port and active driver aids such as blind spot detection, intelligent cruise assist, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking and forward collision warning. 

Now available at BAIC dealerships, pricing for the Beijing X55 Plus is as follows:

  • X55 Plus Dynamic: R469,900
  • X55 Plus Elite: R509,900
  • X55 Plus Premium: R514,900

Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan.

