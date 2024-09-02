New Models

New Bentley Flying Spur locked and loaded for September launch

02 September 2024 - 15:45 By Motoring Staff
The new Flying Spur promises to be the most powerful, dynamic and efficient four-door car in Bentley’s 105-year history.
Image: Supplied

Bentley is scheduled to unveil its new Flying Spur on September 10.

As with the new Continental GT Speed that broke cover in June, this four-door saloon will be powered by the British marque's new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain that pairs a 441kW/800Nm 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 with a 140kW/450Nm electric motor hidden inside the transmission.

The latter is juiced by a 25.9kWh battery mounted behind the rear axle. With both units combined, you're looking at a total output of 575kW and 1,000Nm. This will be distributed to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual clutch gearbox and an electronic limited slip differential.

Though performance data is yet to be supplied, expect it to be similar to that of its two-door sibling: 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 335km/h.

The powerful saloon should also borrow similar under-the-skin advancements in the form of the new Bentley Performance Active Chassis that uses technology such as all-wheel steering, torque vectoring (front to rear and across the axles), 48V active anti-roll system and a new generation of ESC control software. You can also bank on it using the firm's newly fettled twin-valve damper system with dual-chamber air springs. 

The new Flying Spur represents a milestone for Bentley, being the most powerful and dynamic four-door model in the company's 105-year history. It also advances in efficiency, featuring CO2 emissions as low as 40g/km and a pure electric driving range of more than 70km.

Bentley said it plans to release a film demonstrating the new Flying Spur's capabilities, with participation from racing drivers across different eras. Watch this space for more information.

