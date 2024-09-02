Bentley is scheduled to unveil its new Flying Spur on September 10.
As with the new Continental GT Speed that broke cover in June, this four-door saloon will be powered by the British marque's new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain that pairs a 441kW/800Nm 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 with a 140kW/450Nm electric motor hidden inside the transmission.
The latter is juiced by a 25.9kWh battery mounted behind the rear axle. With both units combined, you're looking at a total output of 575kW and 1,000Nm. This will be distributed to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual clutch gearbox and an electronic limited slip differential.
Though performance data is yet to be supplied, expect it to be similar to that of its two-door sibling: 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 335km/h.
The powerful saloon should also borrow similar under-the-skin advancements in the form of the new Bentley Performance Active Chassis that uses technology such as all-wheel steering, torque vectoring (front to rear and across the axles), 48V active anti-roll system and a new generation of ESC control software. You can also bank on it using the firm's newly fettled twin-valve damper system with dual-chamber air springs.
The new Flying Spur represents a milestone for Bentley, being the most powerful and dynamic four-door model in the company's 105-year history. It also advances in efficiency, featuring CO2 emissions as low as 40g/km and a pure electric driving range of more than 70km.
Bentley said it plans to release a film demonstrating the new Flying Spur's capabilities, with participation from racing drivers across different eras. Watch this space for more information.
New Bentley Flying Spur locked and loaded for September launch
Image: Supplied
