Chassis wise, the new Q5 is equipped with a standard steel suspension system designed for dynamic performance, while the S line and Edition 1 models offer an optional sports suspension.
The steel spring suspension, along with the Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) system and an updated front axle, is intended to improve ride firmness in dynamic driving situations. The FSD system adjusts damping forces, reducing them at higher frequencies, such as on rough surfaces, while maintaining them at lower frequencies, like during lane changes or cornering.
The SQ5 Edition 1 features adaptive damper control as part of its air suspension, which can be adjusted through the Audi drive select system.
Both the Audi Q5 and flagship SQ5 come fitted with progressive steering as standard.
Audi South Africa PR manager Terence Steenkamp said the new third-generation Q5 range will likely make its local debut towards the end of 2025, with final pricing and specifications to be announced closer to the time. Watch this space for more information.
New SA-bound Audi Q5 breaks cover
Image: Supplied
Audi this week revealed its brand new Q5.
One of Europe's most popular mid-size luxury SUVs, this third-generation model is built on the German carmaker's latest Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture and is powered by efficient petrol and diesel engines made even more economical thanks to Audi's advanced mild hybrid technology.
Compared to the outgoing model the new Q5 lays claims to a sportier front end home to a much broader Singleframe radiator grille and, beneath it, a larger air intake designed to emphasise the vehicle's width.
Adding to the visual drama are a pair of strongly filed and sculpturally shaped headlights; a higher, more dynamic shoulder line and a restyled derrière fitted with a particularly striking light strip connecting the taillamp clusters.
Image: Supplied
Beneath it you will spot an integrated air diffuser featuring engine-specific exhaust tailpipes. Diesel-engined models get a double square arrangement on the left hand side while petrol-powered Q5 models sport rectangular tailpipes on the right and left. The flagship S model features the iconic twin round tailpipes in a new, sharpened design.
Three trim levels are on offer: Sport, S line and Edition 1. In addition, the SQ5 Edition 1 model gets a unique exterior appearance. In the S line exterior and the S model, the front air intakes are larger and designed as aero tubes in an L-wing shape. The rear diffuser is significantly sportier. The black exterior package is also showcased on all Edition 1 models.
Image: Supplied
From launch, Audi Q5 customers can pick among 11 bold exterior paint hues: Arkona White, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Floret Silver, Navarra Blue, Ultra Blue, Daytona Grey, Sakhir Gold, Grenadine Red, District Green and Volcano Grey.
Depending on the trim level selected, available alloy wheels range in size from 19 inches all the way up to 21 inches.
Inside, the new Q5 features a minimalist cabin that does away with most of the physical switchgear found in the outgoing model. Key vehicle controls are instead incorporated into and accessed via the free-standing Audi MMI panoramic display. The latter consists of a 14.5-inch MMI touchscreen display and an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit.
This system can be complemented by an optional 10.9-inch MMI passenger display that allows passengers to stream content and access media settings without distracting the driver.
Image: Supplied
Other highlights include enhanced NVH insulation, ample use of sustainable upholstery materials (Cascade and Dinamica) and improved ambient lighting. Indeed, Audi says the contour light in the dashboard and doors help emphasise the width of the interior, while the indirect light below the panoramic display and in the centre console creates a visual floating effect.
Tick the box on the optional Sound and Vision Pack and you'll unlock the dynamic interaction light, which spans the width of the interior as an LED light strip. Other tempting options available include a 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen Premium Sound System (with active noise cancellation) and a fully configurable colour head-up display.
In Europe, the new Audi Q5 will be launched with one diesel and two petrol power plants. All three are equipped with 48-volt mild hybridisation and a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission as standard.
The entry-level 2.0 TDI sends 150kW/400Nm to the front axle, while the mid-tier 150kW/340Nm 2.0 TFSI uses the firm's quattro all-wheel drive system. The range-topping SQ5 quattro gets a 3.0 TFSI V6 making 270kW and 550Nm of torque.
Audi said it will next year introduce two fuel-saving plug-in hybrid power trains.
Image: Supplied
