New Nissan Patrol is here to take on the Toyota Land Cruiser
Nissan on Wednesday unveiled its new seventh-generation Patrol at an exclusive event in Abu Dhabi. Built to rival the likes of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, the carmaker's flagship SUV comes out swinging with bold exterior styling featuring a large 'V-motion' radiator grille flanked by new double C-shaped headlights with adaptive driving beam technology.
Other architectural highlights include alloy wheels up to 22"; a full-width light bar linking the rear taillamp clusters and automatic puddle lamps that illuminate the ground with the iconic Nissan Patrol silhouette and “Since 1951” text signifying the SUV’s production history. From launch, Nissan is offering the Patrol in a choice of seven striking exterior paint colours and four vibrant two-tone options.
The Nissan Patrol's updated interior includes leather seats with design elements inspired by Japanese woodcraft. On selected model derivatives they feature massage functionality and eight-way adjustment, striking a perfect balance of cushioning and support. A full-length panoramic roof is standard and fills the cabin with natural light when required.
The infotainment system features Nissan's 28.6" horizontal Monolith display comprising two 14.3" screens for navigation, entertainment and vehicle information. Optional rear dual 12.8" screens support entertainment through Miracast, HDMI or USB connectivity.
Customers can also look forward to niceties such as a 64-colour ambient lighting system with customisable live backgrounds, 12-speaker Klipsch premium audio system and an innovative climate control system with biometric cooling technology. The latter uses an infrared sensor to detect the body temperature of front and second row occupants and then automatically adjusts air flow settings accordingly. Compared with the outgoing model, the new Patrol offers more interior space, including EZ flex seats for easier access to the third row plus a third-row power fold function. Cargo capacity has increased by up to 30%, with extra storage in the glove/console boxes. NVH levels have also been refined.
Cabin tech is greatly improved with the new Patrol seeing the debut of NissanConnect 2.0 with Google Built-In; a powerful infotainment suite integrating navigation, security and entertainment into a single platform. This system is available in the UAE and KSA, with plans to expand to other GCC markets. It is the first Nissan vehicle in the region to include Google Built-In, facilitating interaction between digital services and the vehicle.
The Patrol also features Nissan’s ProPilot technology, which includes adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. The system uses navigation data to adjust vehicle speed for curves and interchanges. Another standout feature is Panorama View with Ultra-Wide View and Invisible Hood View. The former offers a 170º field of vision, while the latter shows real-time images of the area beneath the SUV — a boon when off-roading.
Additionally, the Patrol is equipped with a 3D Around View Monitor that provides a 360º view of the surroundings. Other features include an intelligent rear view mirror, rear zoom view, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, intelligent forward collision warning and rear automatic emergency braking. Seven airbags are standard.
Pop the bonnet and you'll find the seventh-generation Patrol is powered by a new 3.5l twin-turbocharged V6 engine making 317kW and 700Nm. Nissan said it's not only more powerful than the outgoing V8 motor but more fuel efficient too. For reliable performance across all terrains Nissan's engineers equipped it with high heat-resistant turbochargers and a scavenge oil pump that ensures consistent lubrication on slopes and inclines.
Customers can also opt for a 3.8l naturally aspirated V6 producing 235kW and 386Nm.
Power is transferred to the road via a nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system with a low-range transfer case and six drive modes: standard, sand, rock, mud/rut, eco and sport. An adaptive air suspension system is fitted as standard and allows drivers to adjust the vehicle's ride height to suit any terrain. Another string in its chassis bow is the presence of new e-damper technology that automatically adjusts damper settings according to the driving conditions for a more controlled experience.
The new Nissan Patrol will be available at Nissan’s partner network across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region starting from November 1. At the time of writing TimesLIVE is waiting to hear back from Nissan South Africa about local availability.