Meyers Manx set to debut electric dune buggy at Goodwood Revival
The Meyers Manx 2.0 EV Pre-production model will be showcased for the first time in the UK and Europe at the 2024 Goodwood Revival on September 6. This marks a key moment for the iconic dune buggy brand as it enters the electric vehicle market.
