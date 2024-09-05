New Models

Meyers Manx set to debut electric dune buggy at Goodwood Revival

05 September 2024 - 14:23 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 2.0 EV incorporates contemporary electric technology while retaining the classic lines and adventurous nature that made the Meyers Manx a symbol of freedom on and off the road.
The 2.0 EV incorporates contemporary electric technology while retaining the classic lines and adventurous nature that made the Meyers Manx a symbol of freedom on and off the road.
Image: Supplied

The Meyers Manx 2.0 EV Pre-production model will be showcased for the first time in the UK and Europe at the 2024 Goodwood Revival on September 6. This marks a key moment for the iconic dune buggy brand as it enters the electric vehicle market.

The new electric model is tailored for drivers focused on sustainability.
The new electric model is tailored for drivers focused on sustainability.
Image: Supplied

Staying true to Bruce Meyers' original design, the 2.0 model incorporates contemporary electric technology while retaining the classic lines and adventurous nature that made the Meyers Manx a symbol of freedom on and off the road. The new electric model is tailored for drivers focused on sustainability.

Meyers Manx chair Phillip Sarofim said the Goodwood Revival provides an ideal setting to introduce the company’s next-generation vehicle. Sarofim said this unveiling goes beyond just showcasing the new 2.0 EV, representing the company's approach of balancing historical design elements with modern advancements.

In honour of the company’s 60th anniversary, Meyers Manx vehicles will lead the daily opening track parade, featuring key models from its history, including the well-known Steve McQueen Thomas Crown Affair buggy. This tribute highlights the company's long-standing influence in automotive design and popular culture.

Founded in 1964 by Bruce Meyers, Meyers Manx redefined the dune buggy and shaped automotive culture for decades. The unveiling at Goodwood marks a celebration of the brand’s history and a look forward to its future innovations.

MORE:

New Nissan Patrol is here to take on the Toyota Land Cruiser

Nissan on Wednesday unveiled its new seventh-generation Patrol at an exclusive event in Abu Dhabi.
Motoring
1 day ago

New SA-bound Audi Q5 breaks cover

The third-generation model is built on the German carmaker's latest Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture and is powered by efficient petrol ...
Motoring
2 days ago

New Aston Martin Vanquish aims to be the king of the GTs

Aston Martin on Monday revealed its new flagship Vanquish halo car.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Transport minister Creecy to investigate driving licence tender award news
  2. New Chery Tiggo Cross is headed for Mzansi New Models
  3. Miguel Oliveira joins Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team from Trackhouse Motorsport
  4. Meyers Manx set to debut electric dune buggy at Goodwood Revival New Models
  5. New Nissan Patrol is here to take on the Toyota Land Cruiser New Models

Latest Videos

AFCON 2023 | Cape Verde v South Africa | Full Penalty Shootout | Ronwen ...
SPOTLIGHT | Tim Burton returns to cinemas & MIP Africa's local slate.