New Chery Tiggo Cross is headed for Mzansi

05 September 2024 - 16:14 By Motoring Staff
The new Chery Tiggo Cross will launch locally in November.
Image: Supplied

Chery confirmed on Thursday that its new Tiggo Cross will soon launch in South Africa.

Slotting between the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro, Chery said this compact SUV boasts a stylish exterior incorporating the brand’s latest family face courtesy features such as a bold diamond-patterned grille and slim yet attention-grabbing LED headlights. Alloy wheels are standard, as is a clearly defined shoulder line and a striking taillamp design that spans the full width of the tailgate to deliver a distinctive lighting signature at night.

Inside the cabin customers can look forward to niceties such as a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment screen, 10.25" digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, up to seven airbags and the Chinese carmaker's latest "Hello Chery" voice command system. 

Under the bonnet, power is expected to be provided by the marque's familiar 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder engine churning out 108kW and 230Nm of torque. This will be distributed to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

More information about the Tiggo Cross will be released closer to its launch in November.

