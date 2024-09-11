Hennessey’s lead engineer Brian Jones worked with the calibration team to remap the engine and optimise new gear ratios for manual driving. This set-up aims to balance raw power with control, offering rapid acceleration while ensuring the driver can handle the vehicle at increasing speeds.
Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster is the world's most powerful manual
Image: Supplied
Hennessey Special Vehicles has unveiled the Venom F5-M Roadster, set to become the most powerful manual production car in the world. Powered by a V8 engine generating 1,355kW, the hypercar is designed with a manual six-speed transmission to provide a direct, unfiltered connection between driver and machine.
The Texas-based carmaker said the vehicle is engineered to prioritise driver engagement, featuring an open cockpit and a manual transmission that enhances the driving experience. Hennessey’s team has overhauled the Venom F5-M to deliver a blend of high performance and hands-on control, with no electronic interference.
Hennessey’s lead engineer Brian Jones worked with the calibration team to remap the engine and optimise new gear ratios for manual driving. This set-up aims to balance raw power with control, offering rapid acceleration while ensuring the driver can handle the vehicle at increasing speeds.
Only 12 units of the Venom F5-M Roadster will be produced, all of which have already been sold at a price starting at $2.65m (R47.4m). Each model will be customised with unique liveries and exclusive design elements. A standout feature of the car is its 1.4-metre dorsal fin, which extends from the roof to the rear deck.
The vehicle’s interior also receives a complete redesign. The focus is on the aluminium and carbon fibre gear shifter, positioned for precise and efficient shifting. The shifter sits in a six-speed gate crafted from billet aluminium. The cockpit layout incorporates new horizontal air outlets and jet fighter-style toggle switches, giving the design a functional and modern aesthetic.
This new manual hypercar builds on the legacy of the Hennessey Venom GT Spyder, which still holds the world record for the fastest convertible road car, having reached 427km/h in 2016.
The design and production of the Venom F5-M Roadster will take place at Hennessey’s headquarters in Sealy, Texas. The company has already delivered 24 units of the semi-automatic Venom F5 to customers worldwide. The 12 Venom F5-M Roadsters form part of the 30-unit Roadster production run, with each vehicle customised for exclusivity.
