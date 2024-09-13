New Models

SVI’s B4-armoured Ford Ranger Raptor is the ideal rapid response bakkie

13 September 2024 - 10:02 By Motoring Staff
Powered by a 292kW/583Nm 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, the 360º B4 discreet armour kit has negligible impact on the Ranger Raptor's performance.
Image: Supplied

Bashewa-based SVI Engineering has revealed a new rapid-response version of the high-performance Ranger Raptor, complete with Ford-recognised B4 discreet armour.

Thanks to SVI’s Qualified Vehicle Modifier status with Ford, this armouring package can be ordered from any of the carmaker's dealerships in South Africa with the vehicle's standard warranty and selected service/maintenance plan remaining intact. Another plus is the armour and purchase price of the Ranger Raptor can be financed via Ford Credit.

SVI says the B4 package gives the passenger compartment 360º protection against handguns up to .44 Magnum. This is achieved via the fitment of 21mm armoured glass, designed to match original equipment specifications, and Kevlar sheets cut to fit the body. Armoured steel plates are used in smaller, more vulnerable areas, such as the pillars.

Image: Supplied

Additionally, key powertrain components are shielded by armour installed in the front fenders, while some under-bonnet parts also receive bullet-resistant protection. SVI confirmed the Raptor's driver-assistance safety systems, including those using sensors mounted behind the windscreen, remain functional with the armouring in place.

The Ranger Raptor's 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine produces 292kW and 583Nm. As such the lightweight B4 armour package has minimal affect on acceleration and performance. The Fox suspension system, which features live valve internal bypass shock absorbers with position-sensitive damping, remains unchanged due to the low additional mass. As a result, the vehicle maintains its off-road and on-road capabilities.

Ideal for those seeking a go-anywhere rapid-response bakkie, the Ranger Raptor 360º B4 discreet armour kit is priced at R545,121 (excluding VAT). SVI said build time is set at about three months and customers can specify optional extras such as roof armour, a PA system, heavy-duty run-flat rings for the tyres, a siren and flashing lights.

