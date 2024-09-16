New Models

Enviro Automotive launches electric SRM T3 EV 1.6-tonne bakkie

16 September 2024 - 13:54 By Motoring Staff
The SRM T3 is designed for urban deliveries and features a 53.58kWh lithium iron phosphate battery powering a single 60kW/220Nm electric motor.
The SRM T3 is designed for urban deliveries and features a 53.58kWh lithium iron phosphate battery powering a single 60kW/220Nm electric motor.
Image: Supplied

Pretoria-based Enviro Automotive has expanded its battery-electric vehicle portfolio with the debut of the new Shineray Reefer Motors (SRM) T3 EV 1.6-tonne forward-cab bakkie.

Imported from China, the capable SRM T3 is designed for urban deliveries and features a 53.58kWh lithium iron phosphate battery powering a single 60kW/220Nm electric motor. Enviro Automotive claims the vehicle offers a maximum driving range of up to 300km.

When plugged into an 11kW AC charger, operators can expect a full charge in three hours. Upgrade to a 55kW DC charger and the battery will go from 20% to 80% in 35 minutes. 

A generously sized loading box (3,100mm x 1,680mm x 370mm) offers 5.2m² of cargo space and a maximum payload of 1,625kg. This is kept in check by a rugged ladder chassis, with McPherson independent front suspension and six-leaf spring arrangement at the rear. A set of 15-inch steel wheels shod with 195/70 tyres handle uneven road surfaces with ease.

A generously sized loading box (3,100mm x 1,680mm x 370mm) offers 5.2m² of cargo space and a maximum payload of 1,625kg.
A generously sized loading box (3,100mm x 1,680mm x 370mm) offers 5.2m² of cargo space and a maximum payload of 1,625kg.
Image: Supplied

Enviro Automotive said the SRM T3 comes standard with ABS brakes, dual front airbags, electric power steering with auto return and a reverse camera with parking sensors.

Inside the cabin you can expect niceties such as flat-bottom steering wheel for extra legroom, air-conditioning and a 9" infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

The new SRM T3 EV retails for R669,900 (excluding VAT). This includes a standard three-year/60,000km warranty and service plan and a six-year/360,000km battery warranty. 

Italy backs EU's tariffs on Chinese EVs

Italy backs tariffs proposed by the European Commission on Chinese exports of electric vehicles, Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in an ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Ireland's Tual reveals swappable powerbank for electric trucks

Irish company Tual has announced a flexible PowerBank Pro-Charging for electric heavy goods vehicles (eHGVs).
Motoring
7 hours ago

Toyota to launch a hotter Corolla GRMN hatch

It will be a more track-focused and lighter car with several body panels made of carbon fibre.
Motoring
3 days ago

SVI’s B4-armoured Ford Ranger Raptor is the ideal rapid response bakkie

Bashewa-based SVI Engineering has revealed a new rapid-response version of the high-performance Ranger Raptor, complete with Ford-recognised B4 ...
Motoring
3 days ago

The only Audi RS 6 Avant GT coming to SA will be auctioned in November

Car number 74 of 660 will be sold through a live auction event, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting a worthy charity.
Motoring
4 days ago
