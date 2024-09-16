Pretoria-based Enviro Automotive has expanded its battery-electric vehicle portfolio with the debut of the new Shineray Reefer Motors (SRM) T3 EV 1.6-tonne forward-cab bakkie.
Imported from China, the capable SRM T3 is designed for urban deliveries and features a 53.58kWh lithium iron phosphate battery powering a single 60kW/220Nm electric motor. Enviro Automotive claims the vehicle offers a maximum driving range of up to 300km.
When plugged into an 11kW AC charger, operators can expect a full charge in three hours. Upgrade to a 55kW DC charger and the battery will go from 20% to 80% in 35 minutes.
A generously sized loading box (3,100mm x 1,680mm x 370mm) offers 5.2m² of cargo space and a maximum payload of 1,625kg. This is kept in check by a rugged ladder chassis, with McPherson independent front suspension and six-leaf spring arrangement at the rear. A set of 15-inch steel wheels shod with 195/70 tyres handle uneven road surfaces with ease.
Enviro Automotive launches electric SRM T3 EV 1.6-tonne bakkie
Image: Supplied
Pretoria-based Enviro Automotive has expanded its battery-electric vehicle portfolio with the debut of the new Shineray Reefer Motors (SRM) T3 EV 1.6-tonne forward-cab bakkie.
Imported from China, the capable SRM T3 is designed for urban deliveries and features a 53.58kWh lithium iron phosphate battery powering a single 60kW/220Nm electric motor. Enviro Automotive claims the vehicle offers a maximum driving range of up to 300km.
When plugged into an 11kW AC charger, operators can expect a full charge in three hours. Upgrade to a 55kW DC charger and the battery will go from 20% to 80% in 35 minutes.
A generously sized loading box (3,100mm x 1,680mm x 370mm) offers 5.2m² of cargo space and a maximum payload of 1,625kg. This is kept in check by a rugged ladder chassis, with McPherson independent front suspension and six-leaf spring arrangement at the rear. A set of 15-inch steel wheels shod with 195/70 tyres handle uneven road surfaces with ease.
Image: Supplied
Enviro Automotive said the SRM T3 comes standard with ABS brakes, dual front airbags, electric power steering with auto return and a reverse camera with parking sensors.
Inside the cabin you can expect niceties such as flat-bottom steering wheel for extra legroom, air-conditioning and a 9" infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.
The new SRM T3 EV retails for R669,900 (excluding VAT). This includes a standard three-year/60,000km warranty and service plan and a six-year/360,000km battery warranty.
READ MORE:
Italy backs EU's tariffs on Chinese EVs
Ireland's Tual reveals swappable powerbank for electric trucks
Toyota to launch a hotter Corolla GRMN hatch
SVI’s B4-armoured Ford Ranger Raptor is the ideal rapid response bakkie
The only Audi RS 6 Avant GT coming to SA will be auctioned in November
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos