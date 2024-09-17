New Models

NEW MODELS | Ford-based VW Transporter marked for SA arrival in 2025

Three versions will make up the T7 range: panel van, crew bus and Caravelle

17 September 2024 - 14:34
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
If the new T7 Caravelle looks different, that could be because it is a rebadged Ford.
If the new T7 Caravelle looks different, that could be because it is a rebadged Ford.
Image: Supplied

You might have forgotten that Volkswagen and Ford are bedfellows where certain commercial vehicle ranges are concerned.

The most famous tie-up involves the Ranger and Amarok, with the latter using the ingredients of the former model, both built alongside each other at the blue oval brand's Silverton production plant in Tshwane.

It was a controversial synergy by most accounts. But the German-badged twin of the Ford seems to have achieved fair market acceptance.

New T7 will be available in various derivatives, including a panel van.
New T7 will be available in various derivatives, including a panel van.
Image: Supplied

We should probably expect to see the same reactions of controversy surrounding the new Volkswagen Transporter (T7); which is based entirely on the Ford equivalent, sold in Transit and Tourneo iterations.

The latest Transporter made is world premiere over the weekend at the IAA Transportation show in Hanover, Germany. Coincidentally, Ford launched the passenger version of its bus, the Tourneo, in Mzansi last week.

In case you forgot, the Volkswagen Transporter series traces its lineage all the way back to 1949, with the T1.

In Mzansi we need no introduction to the product line. From a jaunty David Kramer and his veldskoen, to the distinctive timbre of K.O rapping about a Caracara, South Africans from all walks could share countless songs, stories and memories about the Volkswagen minibus family.

Cabin design has been given the Volkswagen treatment and identity.
Cabin design has been given the Volkswagen treatment and identity.
Image: Supplied

The German firm has opted to place its latest range of people- and cargo-movers under one Bulli banner: Transporter, Multivan and the electric I.D Buzz options, which boast a visual design that reminisces the T1.

Three versions will make up the T7 range: panel van, crew bus and Caravelle.

The crewbus and panel van versions are optionally available with a high roof and an extended wheelbase.

Caravelle variants will include a nine-seater option, in addition to a long wheelbase format, with model grades mirroring the Volkswagen passenger cars range: Life and Style (but no R-Line).

Dimensions have increased, ensuring a roomier cabin.
Dimensions have increased, ensuring a roomier cabin.
Image: Supplied

Both the Transporter as a panel van and the Caravelle are also available in the PanAmericana all-terrain version, like the Amarok bakkie.

Inside, the Transporter is sufficiently distinguished from its Ford counterpart. The fascia design, layout and steering wheel are familiar from contemporary Volkswagen products. But they have not gone too radical with the digitisation of things. According to the brand, the new T7 interior blends “the digital world of displays and controls with robust hardkeys, ensuring that the vehicle’s control centre is easy and safe for professionals to use in any situation”.

Expect more more cabin space, a larger payload (up to 1.3 tonnes) and an increased maximum trailer weight from the new model.

Workhorse versions boast greater loading capacities.
Workhorse versions boast greater loading capacities.
Image: Supplied

A wider range of powertrains is also a big point, although exact derivatives for our market are yet to be confirmed.

At global launch, the range kicks off with three turbocharged diesel engines (TDI), a plug-in hybrid drive (eHybrid) and three electrified offerings (e-Transporter and e-Caravelle).

The TDI engines deliver 81kW, 110kW and 125kW. The 125kW TDI is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which is optionally available for the 110kW TDI as an alternative to the six-speed manual gearbox.

The TDI models from 110kW can be ordered with 4MOTION all-wheel drive. The eHybrid model packs a total system output of 171kW. The e-Transporter and e-Caravelle launch with 100kW, 160kW and 210kW. The capacity of their battery is 64kWh.

Volkswagen SA confirmed that the T7 is in the pipeline for the second half of 2025. The company said market introduction for the ID.Buzz is still under investigation.

READ MORE:

FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Tourneo eight-seater is a roomy ride

The blue oval has made the family MPV larger and more sophisticated
Motoring
4 days ago

We chat with VW commercial vehicles head Princess Ndlhovu

While Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) is a top-three brand in the local passenger car space, it is sometimes easy to forget about the clout of its ...
Motoring
2 months ago

New Ford Tourneo touches down in South Africa

The new-generation Ford Tourneo has arrived in Mzansi offering increased practicality, stronger performance and more spacious accommodation for up to ...
Motoring
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Why the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross represents a sweet spot Reviews
  2. Fuel prices set for substantial decreases in October, says AA news
  3. NEW MODELS | Ford-based VW Transporter marked for SA arrival in 2025 New Models
  4. REVIEW | Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 can be enjoyed with heart and mind Reviews
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan's memorial service
Bree Street repairs will be completed by 2025 - Morero