Five things to know about the new Hyundai Exter
The new Hyundai Exter has arrived in Mzansi. Built in India to go up against the Renault Kiger, Suzuki Ignis and Nissan Magnite, here are five things you should know about it.
1: Capable of tackling a variety of terrains
The Hyundai Exter is an A-segment SUV built on a platform similar to the one used in the South Korean carmaker's popular Grand i10 hatchback. While the latter is best enjoyed on smoother urban surfaces, the Exter gets 185mm of ground clearance to help it traverse choppier rural and dirt roads with relative ease. It also benefits from lots of black plastic cladding to keep its wheel arches and rocker panels better protected from the elements.
Other standout exterior features include H-pattern LED daytime running lights, front and rear skid plates with a faux aluminium finish, roof rails and LED taillamps also beset with the firm's distinctive H-pattern. The latter are linked by a textured gloss black finisher. A variety of exterior paint colours are on offer including six solid and three dual-tone hues.
2: Three model derivatives in the mix
The Hyundai Exter range kicks off with the entry-level Premium model that rides on 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers. Inside its cabin you'll find cloth seats, a polyurethane multifunction steering wheel, height adjustable driver's seat, manual air conditioning, rear air vents and front/rear electric windows. A 4.2" digital instrument cluster is standard as is an 8" touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. You also score a tyre pressure monitor and a set of rear park distance sensors.
The mid-tier Exter Executive model ups the features ante with 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, rake-adjustable steering column, cruise control, reverse camera and ambient lighting. The flagship Exter Elite unlocks further niceties such as automatic climate control, a sunroof and cloth/artificial leather upholstery.
3: One engine to power them all
The Hyundai Exter is powered by the firm's proven 1.2l four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine pushing out 61kW at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. In Premium and Executive models it can be paired to either a five-speed manual or automated manual gearbox. Performance is the same for both, Hyundai claiming the Exter will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 12.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 165km/h. The manual sips 5.7l/100km on the combined cycle while the automatic comes in a wee bit thirstier at 5.9l/100km.
The flagship Exter Elite model is available only with the automated manual transmission.
4: Safety matters
No matter which Exter derivative you choose all come fitted as standard with six airbags, side impact protection beams, rear ISOFIX child seat tethers and ABS brakes with EBD. Automatic models further benefit from electronic stability programme and hill start assist.
5: Pricing
Now available at Hyundai dealers, pricing for the Exter range is:
1.2 Premium manual: R269,900
1.2 Premium AMT: R294,900
1.2 Executive manual: R289,900
1.2 Executive AMT: R314,900
1.2 Elite AMT: R339,900
Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km maintenance plan.