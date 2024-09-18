Five things to know about the new Hyundai Exter

The new Hyundai Exter has arrived in Mzansi. Built in India to go up against the Renault Kiger, Suzuki Ignis and Nissan Magnite, here are five things you should know about it.

1: Capable of tackling a variety of terrains

The Hyundai Exter is an A-segment SUV built on a platform similar to the one used in the South Korean carmaker's popular Grand i10 hatchback. While the latter is best enjoyed on smoother urban surfaces, the Exter gets 185mm of ground clearance to help it traverse choppier rural and dirt roads with relative ease. It also benefits from lots of black plastic cladding to keep its wheel arches and rocker panels better protected from the elements.

Other standout exterior features include H-pattern LED daytime running lights, front and rear skid plates with a faux aluminium finish, roof rails and LED taillamps also beset with the firm's distinctive H-pattern. The latter are linked by a textured gloss black finisher. A variety of exterior paint colours are on offer including six solid and three dual-tone hues.