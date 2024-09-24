The second car is now in progress, using a newly acquired bodyshell built to Motorsport specifications. A third bodyshell has also been secured for the last car in the series.
CNC Motorsport delivers first continuation Ford Sierra RS500 Group A Touring Car
Image: Aston Parrott
UK-based CNC Motorsport has finished building the first of three continuation Ford Sierra RS500 Group A cars based on Andy Rouse Engineering specifications.
These vehicles are being constructed in collaboration with Andy Rouse, who won multiple saloon and touring car championships, for use on race tracks.
Alan Strachan, who worked with Andy Rouse Engineering between 1989 and 1996 and served as a mechanic for Team Labatts' Sierra RS500 in the British Touring Car Championship, led the assembly of the first car with his son Andrew.
The project took two years and was carried out alongside other builds, such as a Group A BMW 635CSI and restorations of a Merkur XR4TI and a period-correct Sierra RS500.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The first car runs a 430kW Cosworth YB engine built by Harvey Gibbs with a 10" viscous differential.
Strachan said the project allows the creation of historically accurate race cars at a lower cost than original models, while also offering reliability for competitive racing. He said the cars are built for use in a range of motorsport events in Europe, providing an alternative to racing original, vintage cars.
