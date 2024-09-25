Texas-based vehicle manufacturer Hennessey has introduced the Venom 800 F-150, a more powerful version of the Ford F-150 Raptor R. The raunchy new model offers 597kW at 6,200rpm and 1,026Nm at 4,100rpm, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.4 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11.7 seconds.
The vehicle's increased performance comes from a range of upgrades, including a 3.0l supercharger, an upgraded air-to-water intercooler, high-performance fuel injection and a high-flow air induction system. Hennessey has also integrated its proprietary engine management system, a dual-tailpipe cat-back exhaust and Brembo six-piston brakes.
In addition to engine enhancements, the Venom 800 F-150 packs a six-inch BDS suspension lift, Fox coilovers, upgraded rear shocks, 20-inch Hennessey wheels, and 35-inch off-road tyres. The truck is equipped with front and rear steel bumpers and LED off-road lights.
Standout exterior features include a carbon fibre grille, electronic fold-out running boards and illuminated fender badges. Inside the truck features embroidered headrests, all-weather floor mats and American flag inserts.
Only 250 units will be available worldwide in 2024, each with Hennessey badging and a serial-numbered engine plaque.
Hennessey unleashes new Venom 800 Super Truck
Image: Supplied
