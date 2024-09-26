The model also comes equipped with Mulliner overmats in Brunel with autumn micro-piping, loose cushions in linen with Riviera embroidery, and bespoke Riviera treadplates.
Bentley presents new Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection
Bentley has introduced the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) Azure Riviera Collection, a new model featuring design elements inspired by the yachting industry.
The flagship SUV features an Aegean Blue exterior, complemented by 22-inch five-spoke polished wheels with black-painted pockets, along with Aegean Blue painted lower brightware, front apron and roof rail inserts. The Blackline Specification is also included, intended to enhance the vehicle’s exterior design.
Inside, the Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection stands out with an interior with Brunel secondary hide, linen main hide, and autumn accents. A pale pinstripe veneer is featured on the interior surfaces. The headrests feature Riviera Collection embroidery, while the seat backs are marked with “Azure” embroidery in autumn accents.
