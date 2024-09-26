New Models

Bentley presents new Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection

26 September 2024 - 10:19 By Motoring Staff
The Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection is designed with bespoke exterior and interior elements echoing the essence of modern sailing yachts.
Image: Supplied

Bentley has introduced the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) Azure Riviera Collection, a new model featuring design elements inspired by the yachting industry.

The flagship SUV features an Aegean Blue exterior, complemented by 22-inch five-spoke polished wheels with black-painted pockets, along with Aegean Blue painted lower brightware, front apron and roof rail inserts. The Blackline Specification is also included, intended to enhance the vehicle’s exterior design.

Inside, the Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection stands out with an interior with Brunel secondary hide, linen main hide, and autumn accents. A pale pinstripe veneer is featured on the interior surfaces. The headrests feature Riviera Collection embroidery, while the seat backs are marked with “Azure” embroidery in autumn accents.

The model also comes equipped with Mulliner overmats in Brunel with autumn micro-piping, loose cushions in linen with Riviera embroidery, and bespoke Riviera treadplates.

Additional features include the carmaker's luxurious airline seat specification with 22-way adjustability, climate control, Bentley diamond illumination, a Bang and Olufsen audio system, customisable mood lighting, a heated three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, power close rear doors, and picnic tables with Brunel leather inserts.

Bentley said the Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection is exclusively available for the European region.

