McLaren Automotive on Friday announced the upcoming launch of its new supercar, the McLaren W1, set for public reveal on October 6.
The W1 designation commemorates the British carmaker’s World Championship legacy, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the company’s first Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship and Emerson Fittipaldi's 1974 World Drivers’ Championship victory.
The McLaren W1 is positioned as a successor to the McLaren F1 and McLaren P1. CEO Michael Leiters said the W1 is intended to embody key principles of high-performance supercars, drawing on McLaren’s racing history and aiming to advance performance standards in the segment.
McLaren to reveal new W1 supercar in October
Image: Supplied
