New Models

The Ford Bronco Sasquatch Searcher will help you find Bigfoot

27 September 2024 - 10:11 By Motoring Staff
Ford said the Bronco Sasquatch Searcher will be awarded through a sweepstakes, where participants must solve clues posted across social media platforms, Reddit, and in specific outdoor locations.
Image: Supplied

Ford has unveiled a special edition of the Bronco SUV called the Bronco Sasquatch Searcher, created as part of a promotion tied to the legend of Sasquatch.

The one-of-a-kind vehicle is based on the two-door Bronco Badlands Sasquatch model and includes several Bigfoot-tracking modifications, such as a tree camouflage exterior, roof-mounted lightbar, bonnet-mounted light pods and front and rear cameras. Ford has also kitted it out with an awning, custom camping chairs, unique console badge and sill plates, special seat upholstery and Sasquatch-themed badges and puddle lights.

Ford said the Bronco Sasquatch Searcher will be awarded through a sweepstakes, where participants must solve clues posted across social media platforms, Reddit and in specific outdoor locations. These locations will feature posters and street signs with phone numbers that provide further clues to guide participants.

For those who do not win the sweepstakes, Ford offers the Sasquatch package on all Bronco trims as well as the 2025 Bronco Sport Outer Banks and Badlands models. Customers can find more information and images on the Ford Bronco Instagram page.

