New Models

One-off Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair is out of this world

30 September 2024 - 16:33 By Motoring Staff
The Spectre Lunaflair is inspired by a lunar halo, where light refracts through ice particles in cirrus clouds.
Image: Supplied

Rolls-Royce Bespoke on Monday presented its new Spectre Lunaflair, a custom-built vehicle commissioned by a US client. The standout feature of the luxury grand tourer is a special holographic paint that reflects a range of colours in different lighting conditions.

The design of the vehicle is inspired by the lunar halo phenomenon, where light from the moon passes through ice crystals in the atmosphere, creating a circular light effect. Rolls-Royce spent more than a year developing the paint finish to replicate this. The process involved multiple trials of paint chemistry and layering. The final paint consists of seven layers, including a pearlescent coat with magnesium fluoride and aluminium flakes, which produces a metallic sheen in low light and shifts to multiple colours under direct sunlight.

The Spectre Lunaflair draws inspiration from the Phantom Syntopia, a Bespoke creation from 2023. That project featured a darker finish, while the Lunaflair offers a brighter and more luminous take on the concept, using the lunar halo as a design guide.

The car’s luxurious interior features a custom colour scheme of Navy Blue, White and Peony Pink, also inspired by the lunar halo. These tones are applied throughout the cabin, including the seats, doors and Starlight Headliner. This theme is also carried onto the dual-tone steering wheel, with a Navy Blue outer and an Arctic White inner side.

Rolls-Royce confirmed only one Spectre Lunaflair has been produced and the unique paint finish will remain exclusive to the commissioning client.

