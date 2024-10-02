New Models

Caterham partners with Yamaha to develop electric sports coupé

02 October 2024 - 09:36 By Motoring Staff
The car will be powered by a lightweight electric drivetrain from Yamaha, staying true to Caterham’s emphasis on simplicity and driving performance.
Image: Supplied

UK-based sports car manufacturer Caterham has confirmed a collaboration with Yamaha to develop its new electric sports coupé, Project V. As part of the partnership, Yamaha will supply the latest version of its e-axle for use in the prototype.

A year after Project V was revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and later exhibited at the Tokyo Auto Salon, Caterham is moving forward with the next stage of development. The car will be powered by a lightweight electric drivetrain from Yamaha, staying true to Caterham’s emphasis on simplicity and driving performance. Yamaha will also bring its experience in vehicle motion control to the project.

The prototype is being developed by Tokyo R&D, a company known for producing prototypes and production models for major carmakers. The first prototype is expected to be completed by mid-2025.

Project V will be produced under the Caterham brand, which is part of VT Holdings, a company based in Nagoya, Japan. The partnership with Yamaha is expected to speed up the development process and help bring the electric sports coupé to market.

