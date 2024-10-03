From launch, customers can lick their e-408 in one of five bold exterior paint colours: Okenite White, Obsession Blue, Selenium Grey, Elixir Red and Perla Nera Black.
Inside the cabin you'll find a 10" instrument cluster supplemented by a 10" touchscreen allowing users access to the latest Peugeot i-Connect Advanced infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone mirroring and built-in TomTom navigation. Peugeot says the latter is displayed across the full screen and updates are performed over the air through a network connection. It includes a trip planner that calculates routes based on factors such as travel distance, battery levels, speed, energy consumption, road types and the availability of charging stations.
Located under the central display, i-toggles provide customisable shortcuts for frequently used functions such as climate control and apps. Drivers can personalise up to five shortcuts, with support for eight user profiles. The “OK Peugeot” voice recognition system allows hands-free functionality while ChatGTP integration means it can respond to queries, such as providing information about tourist spots or offering entertainment during road trips.
Electrifying new Peugeot e-408 is ready to pounce
Image: Supplied
Peugeot on Wednesday unveiled its new e-408. Sharing its EMP2-platform underpinnings with the e-308, this sleek fastback-styled crossover SUV hits the European market with its sights firmly set on similar all-electric rivals such as the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.
Measuring 4,690 in length, 1,850mm in width and 1,490mm in height, the rakish e-408 is a looker, with aggressive design language typical of modern-day Peugeots.
The front is particularly striking, featuring a new grille design built around the carmaker's iconic lion logo. Framing it is a pair of ultra-compact LED headlamp clusters and daytime running lights that mimic a pair of fangs plunging into the bumper. The wheel arches shroud large 19" graphite wheels shod with 225/50 tyres, while the rear incorporates a sharp tailgate spoiler, large air diffuser element and “three-claw” LED tail lamp clusters.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Two trim levels are available, starting with the entry-level Allure that comes standard with a six-speaker audio system, heated driver seat and steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking camera/sensors and a heat pump. The flagship GT model ups the ante with Matrix LED headlights, front parking sensors, aluminium interior trims with customisable ambient lighting, aluminium door sills, a motorised tailgate with hands-free access and the Drive Assist Plus package with semi-autonomous driving capabilities. Also on offer is a Focal Premium sound system with 10 speakers and a 690W amplifier.
With a longer wheelbase than its smaller sibling, the e-408 sports a larger 61kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor. The latter offers three different power outputs depending on which drive mode is selected: Eco (125kW/270Nm), Normal (140kW/300Nm) and Sport (157kW/345Nm). This is matched by three levels of brake regeneration. Peugeot says the e-408 accepts charge power up to 120kW, meaning the battery can go from 20% to 80% in about 30 minutes and recover 100km of driving range in just more than 10 minutes.
Stellantis confirmed the Peugeot e-408 will not be entering the South African market.
