New Models

International News

Here's a sneak peek at the new electric Renault 4

03 October 2024 - 16:09
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Renault has teased details of its new Renault 4 E-Tech
Renault has teased details of its new Renault 4 E-Tech
Image: Supplied

French car company Renault has teased details of its new Renault 4 E-Tech before the official reveal during the 2024 Paris Motor Show on October 14.

The original Renault 4 was an economy family car built from 1961 to 1994. It was Renault’s first front-wheel drive family car that achieved emblematic status thanks to a resourcefulness that appealed to city dwellers and farmers alike,

Twenty assembly plants dotted around the globe produced the car for more than 100 countries, with more than 8-million units sold worldwide.

The teased version is a retro-inspired iteration with similar hallmarks, but built for modern times as a full-electric model. It is built on the same Renault AmpR Small platform the company used to return another legendary Renault nameplate.

Teaser images show an illuminated grille and oblong grille with a lit rim encircling the round LED headlamps. The Renault 4 E-Tech is the first Renault to feature a backlit emblem of the brand. 

Size-wise, the new Renault 4 E-Tech will measure 4.14m in length for similar functionality as the predecessor and modern rivals and a retractable fabric roof such as the old model.

The new Renault 4 will evoke images of French rural frolicking in the 1960s.
The new Renault 4 will evoke images of French rural frolicking in the 1960s.
Image: Supplied

The throwback model was first announced at the 2022 Paris motor show as part of the trio of retro-inspired electric concept cars. The Renault 4Ever previewed a rugged version of the Renault 4, while the new Renault 5 hatch is now in production. 

The Renault 4 E-Tech electric will be produced in Maubeuge, France, and reach dealerships in 2025.

MORE:

Electrifying new Peugeot e-408 is ready to pounce

Peugeot on Wednesday unveiled its new e-408. Sharing its EMP2-platform underpinnings with the e-308, this sleek fastback-styled crossover SUV hits ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Caterham partners with Yamaha to develop electric sports coupé

UK-based sports car manufacturer Caterham has confirmed a collaboration with Yamaha to develop its new electric sports coupé, Project V.
Motoring
1 day ago

Exclusive new Bentley Mulliner range unveiled

The top-tier range gets more luxury and can be had in chrome or black decorative trim
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Production of new BMW X3 for global export begins at Rosslyn plant news
  2. Tesla planning to introduce four new batteries by 2026 news
  3. Your ultimate guide to Chinese car brands in South Africa Features
  4. Here's a sneak peek at the new electric Renault 4 New Models
  5. Electrifying new Peugeot e-408 is ready to pounce New Models

Latest Videos

[WATCH] A change of heart: Why this patient’s opinion of public hospitals ...
SPOTLIGHT | A Joker on the loose and a date with a serial killer