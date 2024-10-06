New Models

BMW confirms local pricing of updated 3 Series range

07 October 2024 - 08:20
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The third and last facelift of the BMW 3 Series is officially on sale in SA.
Image: Supplied

Pricing for the BMW 3 Series range featuring the latest facelift is official.

The German premium company announced the new updates said to be in preparation of the Neue Klasse range earlier in the year, making the G20 the first 3 Series to have three varied looks in its life cycle.

The first iteration was launched in 2018, followed by a facelifted model in September 2022. The 2024 and last update also brings new aesthetic tweaks and more technology and luxury features, not limited to the new BMW Operating System 8.5 with a QuickSelect menu, extended navigation functions and Augmented View.

Fans of the range-topping M3 xDrive Competition variant will also benefit from a model with fresh updates, including new LED headlamps that merge the low and high beams into a single module and arrow-shaped daytime running lights. The M3 sedan rides on new design light-alloy wheels (19-inch front and 20-inch at the rear) and has a redesigned M3 logo on the boot-lid in high-gloss black with a silver border. 

A fortunate few will also be in the M3 Touring sold as a small-batch series in SA. It blends functionality with the range’s twin-turbo 3.0l six-cylinder performance power train with output of 375kW and 650Nm paired with an eight-speed transmission and M xDrive all-wheel drive system.

Pricing

  • 320i Sport Line — R913,731
  • 320i M Sport — R963,731
  • 320d Sport Line — R960,877
  • 320d M Sport — R1,010,877
  • 330i M Sport — R1,034,067
  • M340i xDrive — R1,364,607
  • BMW M3 competition M xDrive — R2,198, 002
  • BMW M3 Competition Touring M xDrive — R2,218,506

 

