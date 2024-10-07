New R45m McLaren W1 does its P1 predecessor proud

It is lightweight, especially as its design negates the need for a traditional front metal subframe with the lower-front suspension mountings integrated into the central structure.
Image: Supplied
McLaren on Sunday took the wraps off its new W1 halo car.
Built to succeed the legendary P1 that broke cover in 2013, this exclusive coupé is the fastest-accelerating and fastest-lapping road legal McLaren yet built. Claimed to be quicker to 300km/h than the British firm's limited-run Speedtail and three seconds a lap ahead of the Senna around Italy's Nardo handling circuit, the W1 is a vehicular tour de force to be reckoned with.
Forged out of the marque's extensive motorsport knowhow, the W1 features a new Aerocell monocoque shaped to facilitate full ground effect aerodynamics similar to what you will find on a Formula One racing car.
Sucking the vehicle closer to the ground at higher speeds, this structure is constructed of pre-preg carbon fibre. More commonly used in low-volume motorsport applications, this unique material comes pre-impregnated with a resin system that simplifies the curing process. Then pressure treated in the mould, it gives the Aerocell higher structural strength than McLaren's long-serving MonoCell.
Image: Supplied
It is lightweight, especially as its design negates the need for a traditional front metal subframe with the lower-front suspension mountings integrated into the central structure.
Other highlights of this cutting-edge structure include anhedral (aka “Gullwing”) doors for improved aerodynamic efficiency; fixed front seats (the lightest to be fitted to a road-going McLaren) with a sliding pedal box, and a rear air diffuser that forms part of the vehicle's crash structure.
There's also a bespoke steering rack capable of running in two ride height settings (Road or Race) with optimal steering geometry maintained in both. For better feel and feedback, McLaren opted for hydraulic power assistance as opposed to more de rigueur electric.
There's more breathtaking engineering worked into the suspension of the W1, particularly up front, where you will find a sophisticated push-rod setup with inboard dampers. This, with 3D-printed titanium wishbones, torsion bars and heave dampers, is straight out of the playbooks of Formula One.
While the front suspension is designed to improve aerodynamic efficiency by maintaining clean airflow towards the back of the vehicle, the rear employs more traditional outboard springs and dampers, where managing airflow is less critical. A Z-bar with active drop-links is fitted to help manage vertical movement.
Image: Supplied
The W1 also sees the debut of McLaren’s new Race Active Chassis Control III, which is equipped with a Race mode. This system is designed to deliver road-legal compliance and performance on the track. The Comfort setting offers a smoother ride and better body control at higher speeds, while the Sport setting provides more focused handling and agility.
In Race mode the suspension lowers the car’s ride height (37mm front, 17mm rear) and stiffens the ride, engaging the heave springs to enhance aerodynamic stability and control. For track use, the default Race mode provides flexibility for uneven surfaces (such as the Nürburgring), while the Race+ setting offers tighter chassis control for smoother circuits.
Stopping power is provided by McLaren’s Carbon Ceramic Racing+ brake system, featuring 390mm brake discs with an extra ceramic layer for durability. The front brakes use six-piston calipers, while the rear uses four-piston calipers. The system also incorporates the electronic parking brake into the rear calipers for added stiffness and reduced weight.
Aerodynamic features around the wheels help keep the braking system cool even in the toughest of circuit driving conditions. These Formula One-inspired elements also improve downforce and radiator cooling by controlling airflow. According to McLaren, the W1 can decelerate from 200km/h to a standstill in 100m and from 100km/h in 29m.
Image: Supplied
Mechanical grip on the W1 is provided by staggered wheels (19" front, 20" rear) fitted with a choice of three bespoke Pirelli tyre options. Though Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS road legal track rubber is fitted as standard (265/35 front, 335/30 rear), customers can specify the more road-focused P Zero R or cold weather-biased P Zero Winter 2 tyres.
This already substantial hold on terra firma is boosted by a host of advanced aerodynamic aids. Working in unison with the vehicle's ground effects system, the active long tail rear wing is capable of moving 300mm rearward to extend the working area of the diffuser, generating up to five times more downforce than in road configuration.
The W1’s front wing has a level of performance comparable to the rear wing on most supercars and activates through an arc to trim downforce to balance the car, reduce the stall effect to optimise powertrain cooling or working with the vehicle lift to aid ground clearance. At its most extreme in Race mode, it works as a full width wing to maximise front downforce. Combined, these elements provide 1,000kg of downforce at 280km/h.
Image: Supplied
The real meat of the W1 sandwich lies in its formidable hybrid powertrain, the main component of which is a new 4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. With lightweight internals and special plasma spray coated cylinder bores allowing it to rev up to 9,200rpm, it delivers 683kW and 900Nm of torque exclusively to the rear wheels.
This unit is boosted by a compact radial flux E-motor mounted to the side of the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Juiced by a 1.384kWh battery pack, it adds an extra 255kW/440Nm to the combustive mix for a combined power output of 938kW and 1,340Nm: figures that propel the 1,399kg (dry weight) W1 from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds, 0-200km/h in 5.8 seconds and 0-300km/h in 13.7 seconds.
Maximum speed is limited to 350km/h.
The vehicle's hybrid system offers an electric-only driving range of up to 2km and a state of charge that ensures you always have enough energy at hand to crank the V8 engine and engage reverse gear (E-reverse helps to save weight and complexity on the transmission).
The McLaren W1 integrates seating directly into the Aerocell carbon fibre monocoque, connecting the driver and passenger to the chassis. Both seats are fully upholstered and offer a reclined driving position with enhanced thigh support.
Image: Supplied
The pedals, steering wheel and primary controls can be tailored for an optimal driving position. The floor-mounted aluminium pedals feature an adjustable mechanism and the steering wheel design is smaller and flatter than previous McLaren models. Optional shift lights indicate when to change gears as the engine approaches its 9,200rpm redline.
To minimise distraction from the road ahead, the steering wheel features two buttons: Boost and McLaren Aero Deployment controls. These are designed for easy activation using the driver’s thumbs. Chassis and powertrain modes are adjusted via rocker controls mounted on the digital instrument binnacle, which moves with the steering column.
The W1’s driver display is engineered to remain fully visible despite the smaller steering wheel. It also functions as an aerodynamic flow diverter for the vehicle’s HVAC system, which can provide effective climate control in all driving modes, including EV-only.
Image: Supplied
Start/stop, gear selection, Race mode switchgear and window controls are positioned overhead. The digital rear-view display resembles a conventional mirror and shows a portion of the Active Long Tail wing to assist with vehicle positioning and low-speed manoeuvres such as parking. Additional functions and settings are accessible via an 8" touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and USB connectivity.
Storage areas include a sliding cupholder between the fixed seats, a compartment behind the armrest and a luggage stowage shelf that can safely stow up to 117l of cargo.
Only 399 examples of the McLaren W1 are to be built and every one is already spoken for. This despite its eye-watering price tag starting at £2m (R45.5m).
