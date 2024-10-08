While the car maintains its original 1980s design, including its 12" steel wheels and plastic covers, it features modern updates. These include a “White Pearl” paint finish, seen on Kia’s EV3, EV6, EV9 and Niro EV models, as well as upgraded front and rear lights for improved visibility.
Kia Pride EV is an electric car with old-school flavour
Image: Supplied
Kia UK has introduced the Kia Pride EV, an electric restomod created to commemorate the company's 80th anniversary. The car was revealed at the Bicester Heritage “Scramble” event on October 6 after a collaboration between Kia UK and British EV powertrain specialist Electrogenic.
The Pride EV is based on a 1996 Kia Pride 1.3 LX five-door, part of Kia UK's heritage fleet. It has been restored and fitted with an electric powertrain that delivers high power, instant torque and zero emissions. The conversion from petrol to electric was done by hand and offers a driving experience reminiscent of early hot hatchbacks.
Image: Supplied
While the car maintains its original 1980s design, including its 12" steel wheels and plastic covers, it features modern updates. These include a “White Pearl” paint finish, seen on Kia’s EV3, EV6, EV9 and Niro EV models, as well as upgraded front and rear lights for improved visibility.
Inside, the Pride EV retains its grey cloth interior but adds lime green accents on the seats and floor mats. The original analogue instrument cluster has been preserved, with the speedometer and tachometer fully functional. The fuel gauge has been modified to display the battery’s charge level, made possible by Electrogenic’s DCU electronics system.
The car’s original internal combustion engine has been replaced with a compact electric motor powered by two 10kWh lithium-ion battery packs under the bonnet and boot floor. The motor drives the front wheels through the car's original five-speed transmission, which has been reworked for electric power. The vehicle also features a drive-by-wire throttle system for more responsive acceleration.
The Pride EV offers three driving modes: Eco, Auto and Sport. In Eco mode, the output is limited to 45kW/118Nm to extend the driving range, with an expected range of up to 193km per charge. Auto mode increases power to 60kW/176Nm and enhances regenerative braking. Sport mode unlocks the full potential of the motor, delivering 80kW/235Nm, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in about eight seconds.
Charging is done via a Type 2 connector, replacing the original fuel filler. The 3.3kW on-board charger can recharge the batteries from 1% to 100% in about six hours using a standard plug or wall-mounted charger.
