In the case of Bespoke audio, this is further enhanced by two exciters bonded directly to the inside of the Headliner, transforming it into an expansive overhead sound stage. When a Starlight Headliner is selected in combination with the Bespoke audio system, the fibreoptic cables used to create the celestial effect are compressed with a special acoustic membrane. This not only prevents the cabling from reverberating but also channels sound down into the cabin. Two active microphones in the cabin monitor the balance of frequencies and automatically adjust the amplifier to optimise the sound.
Other notable cabin appointments exclusive to the Ghost Series II include the new Spirit of Ecstasy clock cabinet, a vitrine housing an analogue timepiece and an up-lit, mirror-polished, solid stainless-steel Spirit of Ecstasy figurine. Alongside the exquisite detail, and spanning the full width of the passenger side, is the Illuminated Fascia, an advanced craft feature that debuted on the Ghost in 2020. With Ghost Series II, the new Illuminated Fascia design looks to the stars for inspiration, capturing the movement of the night sky in a design reminiscent of time-lapse celestial photography. Clients are also able to create their own Illuminated Fascia motif in collaboration with the marque’s Bespoke designers.
Rolls-Royce is offering a new interior material called Grey Stained Ash, a richly grained, open-pore wood stained by hand and enriched with microscopic metallic particles to create a unique shimmering effect. The technique took more than four years to develop.
Rolls-Royce gives its Ghost a subtle makeover

Rolls-Royce on Tuesday presented an updated version of its second generation Ghost.
Packed with a host of subtle revisions, the new Ghost Series II wafts into sight wearing a cleaner front end slotted with fewer vents, a revision that serves to visually amplify the illuminated Rolls-Royce Pantheon grille. You'll also spot updated headlamp and daytime running light graphics which flow from the lower section of the grille to the edge of the front wings, dropping down to emphasise the luxury saloon's generous 2,148mm width.
The lower portion of the front end provides a foundation for the grille, augmented by new chrome embellishments that form a "floating" visual plinth for the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot.

The rear of the vehicle benefits from a new tail lamp configuration that Rolls-Royce claims "harmonises the side and rear surfaces". The treatment was apparently inspired by the carmaker's flagship Spectre model, each featuring two expressive, vertical light panels flanked by a curved chrome element, discreetly inscribed with the double "R" monogram.
Two new 22" nine-spoke wheel designs are on offer, one fully and one part-polished.
Ghost Series II customers have access to more than 44,000 paint colours including new Mustique Blue, a special metallic finish said to capture the hues and glamour of its Caribbean island namesake. It contains microscopic glass and mica flakes to create a shimmer similar to that of sunlight reflecting off a tropical sea. The colour is also a reference to one of the earliest driver-focused Rolls-Royces ever built, a lightweight 1929 Phantom II Continental prototype, which was finished in a similar striking blue hue.

The cabin of the Ghost Series II sports upgrades such as the fitment of a new central information display housed in an expansive pillar-to-pillar glass panel. Running the marque's latest Spirit operating system, it allows clients to customise the colour of the digital instrument dials to complement their vehicle's interior palette or exterior finish.
On the tech front, rear seat passengers are able to connect up to two streaming devices to the rear screens, stream independently on each screen, and select their preferred entertainment from a newly developed interface, which also adjusts seating functions such as massaging, heating and cooling. Bluetooth headphones of any type can be paired with the rear seat infotainment system, and all occupants benefit from an upgraded Wi-Fi hotspot and USB-C charging ports hidden in the centre console.
Another standout feature of the Ghost Series II is the addition of an evolved 18-speaker audio system powered by a more potent 1,400 watt amplifier. This drives the marque's unique speaker design. Cavities within the saloon's aluminium sill sections are used as resonance chambers for low frequency speakers, essentially transforming the lower section of the vehicle into a capacious floor-standing speaker placed on its side.


It can be complemented with an array of textiles including the marque's Duality Twill. As seen in the Cullinan SUV, the rayon fabric is made from bamboo and features an artistic interpretation of the carmaker's iconic double R logo. Interesting fact: a full interior incorporating this textile holds up to 2.2-million stitches, more than 17km of thread and is the product of 20 hours of construction. The base twill textile is available in three colours (Lilac, Chocolate and Black) and clients can select from 51 different colours of thread.
The Ghost Series II integrates another new contemporary craft technique developed by the marque’s artisans. Placed Perforation is the practice of creating artworks through tiny perforations in the leather. The initial pattern is inspired by the changing shapes and shadows of the clouds over the Rolls-Royce HQ at Goodwood. It comprises up to 107,000 0.8mm and 1.2mm perforations, each individually examined to ensure absolute uniformity.
As with the outgoing model, the new Ghost Series II remains powered by a 6.75l twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine producing 420kW and 850Nm of torque. This is sent to all four wheels via a sophisticated all-wheel drive system. Four-wheel steering is also fitted as standard equipment, as is the Rolls-Royce's celebrated Planar suspension system that incorporates a unique upper wishbone damper unit above the front suspension assembly.

This acts in concert with the continuously variable, electronically controlled shock absorbers and self-levelling, high-volume air strut assemblies to create an even more stable and effortless expression of the marque’s effortless "magic carpet ride". The five-link rear axle benefits from the same self-levelling high-volume air suspension technology.
The suspension and chassis systems are augmented by sophisticated driver aids including the carmaker’s Flagbearer System, which uses cameras to monitor the road ahead and consequently prepare the suspension for any changes in the road surface. This is supplemented with the Satellite Aided Transmission, which uses live GPS data to select the optimum gear for exiting a corner depending on the extent of its curvature.
If a standard Ghost Series II is a bit on the tight side for you, you're able to opt for the Extended model that affords the rear suite with extra 170mm of space. It gets larger rear door apertures and the option of reclining Serenity Seating, which recalls a private aircraft cabin experience. You can also tick the box on a champagne cooler offering preset temperature modes for nonvintage (6ºC) and vintage (11ºC) bottles of champagne.
