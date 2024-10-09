This is the new VW Tayron and it's coming to South Africa

Volkswagen on Wednesday presented its all-new Tayron SUV. Built to replace the Tiguan Allspace and plugging the gap between the Tiguan and Touareg, it promises to be a stylish and capable allrounder well suited to the modern demands of space-hungry families.

Measuring 4.8m in length, the Tayron is characterised by a bold front end home to narrow LED headlamps and an illuminated Volkswagen logo. The lower half of the bumper makes an equally strong visual statement thanks to the presence of large diagonally shaped side air intakes and a gloss black, diamond-pattern radiator grille. The tail section stands out with an illuminated Volkswagen logo and a full-length LED crossbar linking the taillights.