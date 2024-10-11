BMW has announced plans to produce the Concept Skytop it revealed at the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on the shores of Lake Como.
The two-seater, open-top roadster was well received, prompting the German luxury brand to convert the concept into a limited production run of 50 examples.
The decision was announced by Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW group design, in Milan, Italy. Think of the concept as 2+2 BMW M8 coupe but strictly for two. The design head also revealed all examples of the large roadster said to evoke the stylistic virtues of the 1998 BMW Z8 were spoken for.
International News
BMW Skytop to be produced in limited numbers
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The BMW Skytop will be powered by the 4.4l twin-turbo V8 engine with 460kW on tap. It teams up with the eight-speed Steptronic sport transmission and the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive system. BMW says it will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds.
The exclusivity is also reflected inside the airy cabin with hand-picked materials and monochrome colour tones. The leather seats, accented by brogue-style decoration, come in the same shade of brown used for the roof while crystal applications are embedded into the cockpit.
Soft-close doors and a high power Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and full-colour BMW head-up display form part of the integrated luxuries.
Image: Supplied
The stand back and look design is accentuated by a pronounced spline that extends from the bonnet to an aluminium bar on the boot lid and light-alloy wheels with fins between the spokes. An illuminated BMW kidney grille and the company’s slimmest headlights developed specifically for the rare creation add style.
Winglets discreetly integrated into the door shoulders act as door handles while the leather-covered rollover bar behind the seats is another visual highlight that’s integrated with a fully retractable rear window. A pair of removable roof sections, which are finished with synthetic leather stow away in a special compartment in the luggage area.
“The BMW Skytop is a truly exotic design and offers a combination of driving dynamics and elegance at the highest level,” said Van Hooydonk. “To be able to announce that this car will be built is like a dream come true. Thank you for the positive response about the globe and to the passionate team that worked on the project.”
