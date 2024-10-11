New Models

New entry-level Kia Sonet LS arrives in South Africa

11 October 2024 - 11:44 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Sonet LS rolls on 15" steel wheels with plastic covers.
The Sonet LS rolls on 15" steel wheels with plastic covers.
Image: Supplied

Kia on Friday launched its new Sonet LS. An entry-level model offering buyers maximum value for money, it promises to shake things up in the sub-R300k crossover segment. 

Compared to its higher-priced LX sibling that rolls on 16" alloys, the more affordable LS makes do with 15" steel wheels fitted with plastic covers. The front daytime running lights and high-mounted brake lamp in the roof spoiler use conventional rather than LED bulbs. 

Cost-cutting measures inside the cabin see the absence of 60:40 split folding rear seats and only a single front vanity mirror. Apart from these two omissions, Sonet LS customers can look forward to a standard 8" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air-conditioning, Bluetooth streaming, front and rear electric windows, electric mirrors, a reverse camera, automatic headlamps and 4.2" LCD information display set in the centre of the instrument cluster.

The seats are covered in combination black cloth/artificial leather upholstery.

The boot offers 392l of luggage space.
The boot offers 392l of luggage space.
Image: Supplied

Standard safety features include electronic stability control, ABS brakes with EBD, hill-start assist control, dual front airbags as well as ISOFIX child-seat anchoring points. 

As with the rest of the Sonet range, the LS is powered by the South Korean carmaker's proven 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making 85kW and 144Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front axle via either a six-speed manual of continuously variable transmission. 

The Kia Sonet LS manual is priced at R299,995 and the LS CVT at R324,995. This includes an unlimited kilometre five-year warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.

READ MORE:

Lexus unveils LX 700h hybrid with 2025 upgrades

Japanese luxury marque and Toyota subsidiary Lexus has announced enhancements to the LX SUV, introducing a new LX 700h concept featuring the ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

This is the new VW Tayron and it's coming to South Africa

Volkswagen on Wednesday presented its all-new Tayron SUV. Built to replace the Tiguan Allspace and plugging the gap between the Tiguan and Touareg, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New MINI Cooper Convertible heading to South Africa soon

MINI on Wednesday unveiled its stylish new fourth-generation Cooper Convertible.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Haas boss Komatsu says Toyota F1 tie-up to enhance Ferrari partnership Motorsport
  2. New entry-level Kia Sonet LS arrives in South Africa New Models
  3. BMW and Mercedes quarterly sales drop on weak China news
  4. Lexus unveils LX 700h hybrid with 2025 upgrades New Models
  5. Tesla CEO Musk unveils ‘Cybercab’ robotaxi as focus shifts to automation New Models

Latest Videos

Barack Obama bashes Donald Trump in emotional speech | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 11 October 2024