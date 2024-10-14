New Models

Alfa Romeo Junior Speciale Ibrida debuts at Paris Motor Show

14 October 2024 - 15:08 By Motoring Staff
The Alfa Romeo Junior Special Hybrid offers electric-only driving at speeds of up to 150km/h.
Image: Supplied

Alfa Romeo on Monday presented its new Junior Speciale Ibrida (Special Hybrid) at the Paris Motor Show. A flagship model built to balance performance with frugality, this sporty Italian SUV features a 100kW 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged Miller cycle petrol engine paired to a 21kW electric motor built into the six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Juiced by a 48V lithium-ion battery pack, Alfa Romeo says this arrangement allows drivers to operate in full electric mode for short distances at speeds of up to 150km/h. 

Distinguishing itself from its lesser Junior siblings, the Ibrida rides on a set of aggressively styled 18” Fori alloy wheels. It also benefits from dual exhaust tailpipes, unique “Legend” badging and matt sports finishes with accents in the carmaker's bold shade of Brera red. 

In keeping with its racy disposition, the Ibrida's interior features a sporty leather-wrapped steering wheel, Sabelt sports seats and eight-colour interior lighting marking out the air vents and central tunnel. Customers can also look forward to level 2 autonomous driving, connected navigation, 180° parking camera, electric tailgate and keyless entry.

