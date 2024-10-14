European manufacturers
Local manufacturer Renault is unveiling its small electric SUV, the 4, a modern version of the famous Renault 4 from the 1960s, as well as a new Dacia Bigster, a larger version of the best-selling SUV Duster.
Alpine, Renault's sport brand, will unveil a show car for its forthcoming A390 fastback, its second fully electric model.
Volkswagen will premiere its seven-seater VW Tayron SUV that comes as a mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid and available for order from €45,475 (R873,492).
Deluxe EVs and floating cars debut at Paris Motor Show
Image: Supplied
Chinese and European carmakers are launching new models at the Paris Motor Show on Monday, both focusing heavily on their electric vehicle (EV) ranges, even as demand slows and the EU gears up to impose tariffs on Chinese-made EVs later this month.
Below are some of the launches expected to generate buzz at the show, Europe's biggest. Organisers have counted about 50 European or world premieres.
China's offering
Chinese EV giant BYD, which has entered many European markets this summer, is hoping to challenge Tesla's Model Y with a mid-size electric SUV known as the Sea Lion 07.
It will also premiere for France its luxury, plug-in hybrid SUV, the Yangwang U8, which is capable of floating in the event of accidents involving water. It can also park sideways or make a complete turn on the spot thanks to four electric motors, one in each wheel.
Image: Supplied
China's state-owned GAC is launching the second generation of its compact electric crossover SUV, the Aion V, with a range of up to 750km.
FAW's Hongqi, or Red Flag, known as former Chinese leader chairman Mao Zedong's favoured car brand and considered the nation's equivalent of a Rolls-Royce, will launch its imposing luxury electric range, including the 5.2-metre E-HS9, and EH7 and EHS7 models.
Start-up Leapmotor will show the small EV T03 and new electric SUVs, the C10 and B10.
European manufacturers
Local manufacturer Renault is unveiling its small electric SUV, the 4, a modern version of the famous Renault 4 from the 1960s, as well as a new Dacia Bigster, a larger version of the best-selling SUV Duster.
Alpine, Renault's sport brand, will unveil a show car for its forthcoming A390 fastback, its second fully electric model.
Volkswagen will premiere its seven-seater VW Tayron SUV that comes as a mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid and available for order from €45,475 (R873,492).
Image: Supplied
Stellantis will launch the new compact Citroën C4 and C4X that have hybrid, electric and pure combustion-engine versions.
Peugeot, which has previously designed a mini steering wheel, is showing a rectangular wheel, or the Hypersquare, which will appear in the first car showrooms from 2026.
READ MORE:
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition has James Bond vibes
MINI unveils new John Cooper Works Electric and Aceman
BMW Skytop to be produced in limited numbers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos