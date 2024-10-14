New Models

MINI unveils new John Cooper Works Electric and Aceman

14 October 2024 - 12:38 By Motoring Staff
Both the John Cooper Works Electric (right) and Aceman (left) offer a limited top speed of 200km/h.
Both the John Cooper Works Electric (right) and Aceman (left) offer a limited top speed of 200km/h.
Image: Supplied

MINI has revealed its fiery new John Cooper Works Electric and Aceman at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. Both are powered by a single electric motor juiced by a 54.2kWh battery pack. Kicking out 190kW and 350Nm of torque, this powertrain sees the John Cooper Works Electric sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds. The John Cooper Works Aceman takes 6.4 seconds. Both models top out at an electronically limited top speed of 200km/h.

Both models sport a boost paddle on the steering wheel that when pressed offers an extra 20kW of power for overtaking manoeuvres and performance-boosting acceleration. On a full charge, MINI says the John Cooper Works Electric delivers a maximum driving range of up to 371km, with the John Cooper Works Aceman offering 355km. 

To ensure they handle as well as they accelerate, MINI has fitted both cars with John Cooper Works-specific suspension settings and high grip performance tyres. A powerful braking system with Chili Red calipers and white JCW logos ensure ample stopping power.

Exterior tweaks include an octagonal front grille finished in gloss black, bespoke daytime running light graphics, black side skirts and aeroblades, puddle lights with a John Cooper Works logo and red vertical reflectors/diffusers that contrast with the black rear apron. For added pizazz, customers can specify a contrasting roof in Chili Red or a John Cooper Works-specific multi-tone roof with a red and black gradient. The John Cooper Works Electric rolls on 18" alloy wheels, the John Cooper Works Aceman on 19" alloys. 

Inside the cabin of both vehicles you will find a unique John Cooper Works colour scheme with a black and red pattern adorning the knitted surface of the dashboard.
Inside the cabin of both vehicles you will find a unique John Cooper Works colour scheme with a black and red pattern adorning the knitted surface of the dashboard.
Image: Supplied

Inside the cabin of both vehicles you will find a unique John Cooper Works colour scheme with a black and red pattern adorning the knitted surface of the dashboard. The front sports seats are upholstered in black synthetic leather with multicoloured knitted fabric at the shoulders and red accent stitching. A chunky multifunction sports steering wheel is standard as is MINI's 240mm OLED centre display offering access to climate control, media, phone and navigation settings. When the ambient lighting is switched on, the light graphics illuminate the panoramic roof as an exclusive John Cooper Works feature. 

Neither the MINI John Cooper Works Electric or John Cooper Works will be making their way to South African dealerships anytime soon. 

